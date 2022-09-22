Beach Introduces Legislation Allowing Breweries and Wineries to Serve Food

Trenton – In an effort to further strengthen the state’s brewery and winery industries, Senator James Beach introduced legislation today which would allow certain breweries, wineries, distilleries, cideries and meaderies to coordinate food service or operate a restaurant on the premises.

“Breweries, wineries and distilleries have grown in popularity in recent years and they are not only tourist destinations, they’re economic engines for our state,” said Senator Beach (D-Camden/Burlington), chair of the Senate State Government, Tourism and Historic Preservation Committee. “This legislation will add another dimension to the brewery and winery industry, allowing them to partner with local businesses or open their own restaurants on the premises. Especially since they are serving alcohol, it only makes sense we encourage them to offer food to allow for a safer drinking experience.”

The bill, S-3050, would allow those with limited brewery licenses, plenary winery licenses, farm winery licenses, craft distillery licenses or cider and meadery licenses to operate a restaurant on the premises. It would also permit them to coordinate with a third-party food truck or restaurant to provide food directly to consumers on the premises.