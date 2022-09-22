To Help Customers Prepare and Stay Safe During Severe Weather, PG&E Launches Its Wildfire Safety Videos Hub

Web Page Offers Emergency Preparedness Tips and Resources

To help customers prepare for possible emergencies due to increasing wildfire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is expanding its wildfire safety and preparedness online toolkit. A new online Wildfire Safety Videos hub will serve as a one-stop shop with easy-to-navigate videos about customer support and wildfire safety initiatives.

In response to California's evolving climate challenge, PG&E is continuing to create informational resources available to support customers and communities. This new web page will provide information about assistance for customers with medical needs, wildfire safety-related outages that keep customers safe and preventative measures to improve the safety and reliability of the electric system.

"The safety of our customers and communities is our most important responsibility," said Mark Quinlan, PG&E's Vice President of Electric System Operations. "By launching the Wildfire Safety Videos hub, we can help make sure our customers know about all the resources we have available to support them and the initiatives underway to help reduce wildfire risk and keep their communities safe."

While PG&E continues to work year-round to reduce wildfire risk, the company also offers other resources to support customers with emergency planning and preparedness, including:

Safety Action Center – An online resource center offering tips for keeping people, families, neighborhoods and pets safe

211 – A network where PG&E, in partnership with the California network of 211s, can provide connections to local resources and assistance with emergency preparedness

Weather Monitoring and Awareness – A web page providing detailed, localized weather forecasts to help customers and communities prepare for the growing threat of wildfires

Outage Center – A web page updated every 15 minutes for customers to view outage details or request updates on a particular outage

For more information about the Community Wildfire Safety Program, including links to update contact information, resources for wildfire safety-related outages and a schedule of upcoming webinars, visit pge.com/wildfiresafety.

