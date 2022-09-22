Vendors Wanted (3rd Annual L.A. Real Estate Grand Expo)

Submit Release
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vendors Wanted for 3rd Annual Los Angeles Real Estate Grand Expo

"Grand Expo is where your business will meet new clients.”— Lloyd Segal, President Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association.

The Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association ("LAC-REIA") will hold it 3rd Annual Los Angeles Real Estate Grand Expo on Saturday, October 22, 2022, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. There are already 52+ vendors, but LAC-REIA is always looking for more. There is capacity for 70+ vendors. If you have a product or service that may be valuable to real estate investors, realtors, mortgage brokers, landlords, and related professionals, than LAC-REIA wants you. The Grand Expo will take place at the Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue (between Palms and National), Los Angeles, CA 90034 (Culver City adjacent). For further information please contact Susan Hall at 310-792-6404 or go to www.LAGrandExpo.com.

lloyd segal
Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association
+1 310-409-8310
