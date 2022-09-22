Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures September 22 - 28, 2022

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 - LM 24.30)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding Saturday, There will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities.

· LOOK AHEAD: 9-30 – 10/3 Continuous Closure, There will be double lane closures, in both directions, for median wall demolition. Once the demo is complete, one of the WB lanes will re-open. The EB lanes will remain closed for the duration of the weekend.

The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split.

· 9/25, 8 p.m – 5 a.m., There will be a full ramp closure on Murfreesboro Rd. SB ramp to I-40 E to repair damaged concrete.

· 9/26, 8 p.m. - 5 a.m., There will be a full ramp closure on Murfreesboro Rd. SB ramp to I-40 E to seal poured concrete.

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will a be alternating lane closures and rolling road blocks to install overhead sign gantries from MM 60 to 70.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near Baker Road to east of Medical Center Pkwy. MM 70 - 80

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for installation of pavement markings. One lane will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from near U.S. 70 (S.R. 24) (L.M. 9.61) to near 46th Avenue (L.M. 13.33).

· Nightly, 8p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-40 from Charlotte Pk to 46th Ave for milling and paving.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m., There will be a left lane closure on the ramp from Briley Pkwy SB to I-40 EB. One lane will remain open on the ramp. There will also be a partial ramp closure for the on ramp from Charlotte Pk to I-40 EB.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be a double lane closure for setting barrier rail. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 from I-840 (LM 13.5 in Dickson County to the Cheatham County Line (LM 3.11) in Williamson County (MM 176 – 184)

· Eastbound 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. & Westbound 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be a lane closures in both the EB and WB directions for milling and paving operations on I-40 from MM 176.5 to MM 184.3.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES

The expansion of the Smartway Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

· Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure for the drilling of the foundations for CCTV cameras at various locations throughout the project limits.

WILSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from South Hartman to the Smith County Line

· Nightly, 8 p.m. - 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 EB and WB from S. Hartman to Smith Co. Line for the resurfacing of I-40

SMITH COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from the Smith County to the Gordonsville exit

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closure on I-40 EB from Smith County Line to Gordonsville for the resurfacing of I-40

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65 & SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

MARSAHLL COUNTY, I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from North of US 31A (SR 11) (LM 0.38) to the Maury County line MM 22-35

· Nightly, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be night time lane closures both NB and SB for paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., Setting Beams at Bridge 5 Nights of Sunday 9/25 through Thursday 9/29 (Cedar Grove Road MM 114.6). Rolling Roadblocks will be utilized when swinging the beams. There will be night time lane closures both NB and SB for barrier rail installation, ingress/egress construction, and Traffic/Pavement Maintenance. One lane to remain open at all times.

MAURY COUNTY, I-65

Resurfacing of I-65 from the Marshall County Line to near SR-99

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 North and South bound lanes for milling and paving operations. One lane will remain open at all times. (MM 35 – 45)

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. (MM 46.3 – 52.9)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the Westbound and Eastbound direction of I-24 in Montgomery County.

SUMNER COUNTY I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from the Millersville Exit to Bethel Road exit

· Nightly, 8 P.M. – 5 A.M, There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 NB and SB from exit 98 to exit 104 for the resurfacing of I-65.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840,

The resurfacing on I-840 from near MM 8 to east of Liepers Creek Rd overpass. Including removal of pavement at bridge ends and expansion joint repair. MM 18.6 – 29.1

· Daily, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-840 in both directions for bridge joint repair. One lane will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on U.S. 31E (S.R. 6) from north of S.R. 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (L.M. 18.60) to the Sumner County line (L.M. 22.87)

· Nightly, 8 p.m .– 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure for milling and guardrail installation.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

The grading,drainage, signals, and paving on I-40 at the U.S. 70 (S.R. 24, Charlotte Pike) WB exit ramp (L.M. 9.65)

· Daily, 9 a.m – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on Charlotte Pike for concrete island removal and replacement.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 106

The resurfacing on SR 106 from near SR254 (OHB) to near Harding Pike

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 :30 p.m., There will be multiple, alternating lane closures for paving and striping operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) - Piedmont Move Prior

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes

· 9-22, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a partial ramp closure on Briley Parkway west to I-24 E to saw damaged concrete

The resurfacing on S.R. 155 (Briley Pkwy) from the McGavock Pike ramp to the bridge over I-65 including S.R. 6 from Ellington Pkwy (L.M.15.49) to Gallatin Pike (L.M. 16.49)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures, in both directions on Briley Parkway (S.R. 155) for final striping. Temporary ramp closures may be needed also.

The intersection improvements on S.R. 155 (Briley Parkway) at the Brick Church Pike ramps

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a lane closure daily on Brick Church Pk for signal work and guardrail installation.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be ramp closure on Briley Pkwy at Brick Church Pk for final striping.

MACON COUNTY SR 10

Resurfacing SR-10 from Public Square to Ellington Drive

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., SR 10 will have intermittent lane closures for final pavement markings

MACON COUNTY SR 52

Resurfacing SR 52 from Whitaker Lane to White Lane

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., SR 52 will have intermittent lane closures for final pavement markings

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13

Consisting of: the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

· Daily, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be periodic single-lane traffic flow and flagging operations along SR-13 on Wednesday (09/14) from 9AM to 3PM, therefore delays are expected. Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR-13 will remain in the phase 4 alignment as switched on 11/7/20. Traffic on SR-149 will be in the planned phase 4 alignment. Width reduced to 22' for entire project.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY US 41A / SR 12

Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sidewalk construction. Contractor to utilize 1 lane of traffic for safety and construction. Day and night time lane closures are possible.

· Nightly, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Sidewalk construction. Contractor to utilize 1 lane of traffic for safety and construction. Day and night time lane closures are possible.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY 236

The resurfacing of SR-236 from U.S. 41A (SR-12) (LM 0.00) to SR-48 (Trenton Road) (LM 6.82), including joint repair and thin epoxy overlay.

· Daily, 8 a.m. –3:30 p.m., There will be lane closures both EB and WB for paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities. Gils Street will be closed for installation of water main.

WILSON COUNTY SR 266

Resurfacing SR 266 from Moriah Drive to E. Main Street

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 266 for final pavement markings

SUMNER COUNTY SR 174

Intersection improvements at SR 174 and Upper Station Camp Creek Road

· Daily, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 174 for paving and final pavement markings.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53)

· Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic, and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) between the hours of 9AM and 3PM Monday thru Friday, and possibly on Saturday (although not currently scheduled) for various construction activity including paving and utility work throughout the project.

We are planning on having extended delays and possible lane closures for construction activities for the following side roads: Ashby, Drive, Holly Tree Gap Rd, Long St, West Concord, Wikle Rd and Mt. View Rd.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.

The resurfacing on SR-96 from near Boyd Mill Ave (L.M. 7.86) to Edward Curd Ln (L.M. 13.29).

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excluding Friday and Saturday) There will be a lane closure between Main St and I-65 for milling and paving operations.

· Nightly, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., (Excluding Friday and Saturday) There will be a lane closure between Boyd Mill Ave and Hillsboro Rd (SR-106/US-431) for milling and paving operations.

>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Milling and Paving

· 9/27, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Left lane (lane 1) closure for Milling and paving Operations at MM 209 – 210

· 9/29, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Closing the spilt (Lane 2) to I-40-W and I-24W on the inner loop.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY I-40

Repairing Bridge Joints / Cleaning Bridge Drains

· 9/22, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 from MM 140 – 142 for joint repairs and drain cleaning.

INTERSTATE PAVEMENT TESTING:

· I-40 Hickman County MM148 – 9/22, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m.

· I-65 Giles County MM 0 - 22 – 9/22, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m.

· I-840 Rutherford County MM 27 - 36 – 9/26, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m.

· I-40 Cheatham County MM183 - 191 – 9/27, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m.

· I-40 Davidson County MM 196 - 201– 9/27, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m.

· I-65 Robertson County MM 103 – 111 – 9/28, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m.