September 22, 2022 – ApprenticeshipTexas Conference Connects Employers with Apprenticeship Resources to Strengthen Economy

Date: September 22, 2022

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) today began the sixth annual ApprenticeshipTexas Conference to connect employers, workforce development professionals, and educational institutions with the latest information and resources available to build and grow apprenticeship programs that strengthen the Texas workforce.

“Apprenticeships play a critical role in preparing our workforce for high-wage, high-demand careers,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “The earn-while-you-learn model opens new opportunities for both the Texas workforce and for employers.”

TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel, Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez, and Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson join the ApprenticeshipTexas Conference to offer remarks on how apprenticeship programs link workers, employers, and schools to provide quality training in skilled career fields while earning a wage, and how these programs strengthen the Texas economy.

“Registered Apprenticeship provides Texas’ current and future highly-skilled workers a pathway to prepare for successful careers in the Texas workforce,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “As part of our Apprenticeship Ambassador designation, TWC continues to support the expansion of apprenticeship programs across the state.”

The 2022 ApprenticeshipTexas Conference includes sessions featuring employers, educational institutions, and workforce partners sharing information on creating Registered Apprenticeship programs, benefits of skills-based hiring, the economic incentives of apprenticeship programs, and more.

“Texas employers that participate in Registered Apprenticeship programs are getting a jump start by investing in their own employees which helps grow their business and bolster their workforce,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Partnerships between TWC , educational institutions, and businesses to create registered apprenticeship programs provides employers with yet another tool as they continue to build a pipeline of talent tailored to their specific business needs.”

The conference provides attendees the tools to implement apprenticeship programs, offers real-world examples of the benefits of hiring apprentices, and shows how training in-house allows workers to immediately contribute their talents and skills to the business’s needs.

Apprenticeship programs help workers learn a skilled occupation through paid on-the-job training under the supervision of a journey-level professional combined with related classroom instruction. Registered Apprenticeship employer sponsors identify the minimum eligibility, and any additional qualifications applicants must possess, and work with local educational institutions or develop their own curriculum to provide that training.

