Las Vegas Aces' Full-Tilt dance crew lights up the stage at the 2022 WNBA Championship celebration

Las Vegas Aces' Full-Tilt dance crew member Lily Kate Goehring performs during Las Vegas Strip celebration.

Las Vegas Aces' Full-Tilt dance crew member Lily Kate Goehring performs during the Las Vegas Strip celebration.

Aces' Full-Tilt dance crew brings out all the tricks performing for fans at the WNBA championship celebration on Las Vegas Boulevard.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fans attending the 2022 WNBA Championship parade and celebration in front of the Bellagio fountains looked on as Las Vegas Aces' Full-Tilt dance crew and "Dancing With Myself" winner Lily Kate performed on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The Aces' Full-Tilt dance crew features six Las Vegas dancers, Drayden Jackson, Lily Kate Goehring, Nicole Yumiaco, Trey Owens, Star Hsia, and Nena Contreras. The dance crew kicked off the historic event with a dance performance, "Blow The Whistle," a high-energy routine with dynamic breakdancing skills by Drayden Jackson.

The Full-Tilt crew also celebrated in June following dancer Lily Kate's appearance on NBC's dance-challenge show, "Dancing with Myself." The series premiered in May 2022, featuring celebrities Shakira, Nick Jonas, and Liza Koshy. Lily Kate won episode 4 and took home the $25,000 prize. The Full-Tilt crew celebrated with a performance at the Las Vegas Aces home game on June 25th, 2022, against the Washington Mystics.

Buckets, the Aces' mascot, also made an appearance on Las Vegas Boulevard, exciting the crowd while Full-Tilt and the High Rollers 50 and up crew entertained fans of all ages by throwing out t-shirts and towels. The players' arrival followed the performances in a double-decker bus.

Fans cheered as Las Vegas Aces' players came on stage with the WNBA Championship Title trophy.

