Saxena White Names Marisa N. DeMato Chief Diversity Officer

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities litigation law firm Saxena White P.A. is pleased to announce that Marisa N. DeMato has been appointed the firm’s first Chief Diversity Officer.



Marisa DeMato, a Director at Saxena White, is one of the industry’s leading advocates for institutional investing in women and minority-owned firms and chairs Saxena White’s Women’s Alliance, which fosters women-centered development and leadership in the pension, investment, and legal communities. A sought-after speaker and advocate on women’s issues and diversity planning, she has a record of commitment to DEI, including previous work co-chairing an annual women’s initiative forum recognized by Euromoney and Chambers USA as a top diversity program.

Marisa has nearly two decades of experience advising pension funds and other institutional investor clients on securities fraud and corporate governance issues in the U.S. capital markets. A senior member of legal teams that have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf for investors, she is widely recognized by the legal media for her professional achievements, including being named both a “Plaintiffs Trailblazer” by The National Law Journal and a “Northeast Trailblazer” by The American Lawyer.

“It is an honor to take on this role. Our diverse culture has made our firm not just stronger and more effective but simply a great place to work.” said Marisa. “I am proud of the firm and its unstinting support in these initiatives and look forward to continuing our work together leading the industry in advancing these values.”

“We believe that Marisa’s position and this C-level focus on DEI demonstrates to the market our understanding of the importance of empowering women and minorities. The firm’s leadership and our team share this mission and this commitment,” said firm Co-Founder Maya Saxena.

About Saxena White

Saxena White P.A., a nationally certified woman- and minority-owned law firm that focuses on securities litigation and shareholder rights, is committed to the advancement of women, people of color and the LGBTQ+ community. With offices in Florida, New York, California, and Delaware, Saxena White is one of the nation’s leaders in prosecuting securities class actions and litigating other complex securities and corporate governance matters, having recovered billions of dollars on behalf of injured investors. In its 16-year history, the firm has distinguished itself with its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and drawn praise from its clients and several federal courts. Its focus on building diverse trial teams has become a model for the legal industry, creating new professional mentoring and learning opportunities. In addition to its Women’s Alliance, the firm empowers its Diversity and Social Responsibility Committee to cultivate policies, practices, and activities that advance the firm’s social responsibility mission. Remarkable for the legal industry, the firm’s employees are nearly 50% female, 40% of its leadership is female and 40% is minority.

