Sri Lanka Resolution at UN Human Rights Council Ignores UN High-Commissioner for Human Rights Request - Tamil Leaders
UN Human Rights Council
Request to Refer Sri Lanka to ICC was Endorsed by All Previous UN High Commissioners, Nine UN Special Rapporteurs & Members of UN Panel of Experts on Sri Lanka
The Resolution That Ignored UN was Drafted by: United Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, Germany, Montenegro, North Macedonia and a lone non-European county Malawi. All democratic countries”JAFFNA, SRI LANKA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an urgent joint letter to Sri Lanka Core-Group at the UN Human Rights Council, Tamil leaders in Sri Lanka highlighted the serious defect in the current draft of the Sri Lanka Resolution at the Council by not including UN High-Commissioner for Human Rights request to Refer Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC). "This recommendation was endorsed by all previous UN High Commissioners for Human Rights, nine former UN Special Rapporteurs all of whom have visited Sri Lanka and wrote reports and all the members of UN Panel of Experts on Sri Lanka," said the letter.
— Tamil Leaders
The Resolution was drafted by the Core- Group on Sri Lanka consists of United Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, Germany, Montenegro, North Macedonia and a lone non-European county Malawi. All democratic countries.
"This joint call by these senior UN officials was strongly endorsed by the Victim groups, Tamil political parties, Members of Parliament and Civil Society who jointly wrote a letter to all of you about the importance of Referring Sri Lanka to ICC in your resolution" said the letter.
"Given our devastating experience, we are seriously worried that if Sri Lanka is not Referred to ICC, it will embolden extremely large number of troops stationed in Tamil areas to commit mass atrocities against Tamils without any hesitation, knowing well that they will not be held accountable. Please note that the same troops that are stationed in Tamil areas are the ones who killed thousands of Tamils and sexually assaulted and raped hundreds of Tamil women and girls." continued the letter.
"As you are aware, we have paid a heavy price for the inaction of the international community. For example, according to UN’s Internal Review Report on Sri Lanka, around 70 thousand Tamils were killed or unaccounted for during the final six months of the war. International Truth and Justice Project in February 2017 handed over details to UN of Sri Lankan Military run "Rape Camps", where Tamil women are being held as “sex slaves”. Furthermore, Thousands of Tamils had disappeared, including babies and children." said the letter.
The letter concludes by a request. "At this crucial time in the Resolution process, we again strongly urge you not to ignore our request as well as senior UN officials' request to Refer Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in your Resolution."
BELOW, PLEASE FIND THE LETTER:
September 19, 2022
Foreign Ministers
Sri Lanka Core-Group at the UN Human Rights Council
Dear Foreign Ministers,
Re: Urgent Request on the Current Draft Resolution on Sri Lanka by the Core-Group countries at UN Human Rights Council.
We the undersigned leaders of Tamil political parties in Sri Lanka are jointly writing to you about the current draft resolution on Sri Lanka circulated by you at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC). We would like to point out that this draft resolution did not include the recommendation by the UN
High-Commissioner for Human Rights in her report to the UNHRC calling to Refer Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC). This recommendation was endorsed by all previous UN High Commissioners for Human Rights, nine former UN Special Rapporteurs all of whom have visited Sri Lanka and wrote reports and all the members of UN Panel of Experts on Sri Lanka.
This joint call by these senior UN officials was strongly endorsed by the Victim groups, Tamil political parties, Members of Parliament and Civil Society who jointly wrote a letter to all of you about the importance of Referring Sri Lanka to ICC in your resolution.
Given our devastating experience, we are seriously worried that if Sri Lanka is not Referred to ICC, it will embolden extremely large number of troops stationed in Tamil areas to commit mass atrocities against Tamils without any hesitation, knowing well that they will not be held accountable. Please note that the same troops that are stationed in Tamil areas are the ones who killed thousands of Tamils and sexually assaulted and raped hundreds of Tamil women and girls.
As you are aware, we have paid a heavy price for the inaction of the international community. For example, according to UN’s Internal Review Report on Sri Lanka, around 70 thousand Tamils were killed or unaccounted for during the final six months of the war. International Truth and Justice Project in February 2017 handed over details to UN of Sri Lankan Military run "Rape Camps", where Tamil women are being held as “sex slaves”. Furthermore, Thousands of Tamils had disappeared, including babies and children.
At this crucial time in the Resolution process, we again strongly urge you not to ignore our request as well as senior UN officials' request to Refer Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in your Resolution.
Thank you.
Sincerely,
1. Mr. Mavai Senathirajah, Former MP – Jaffna Electoral District.
President - Illankai Tamil Arasu Katchi, (ITAK) (TNA).
2. Hon. Justice C.V.Wigneswaran, Member of Parliament, Jaffna District.
TMTK Leader – Tamil Makkal Kootani (TMK) / Tamil Makkal Thesiya Kootani (TMTK).
3. Hon. Selvam Adaikalanathan, Member of Parliament, Vanni District.
President – Tamil Eelam Liberation Organization (TELO) (TNA).
4. Hon. Dharmalingam Sithadthan, Member of Parliament, Jaffna District.
Leader – Peoples Liberation Organization of Tamil Eelam (PLOTE) (TNA).
5. Mr. Kandiah Premachandran, Former Member of Parliament, Jaffna District.
President - Eelam People’s Revolutionary Liberation Front (EPRLF) (TMTK).
6. Mr. Nallathamby Srikantha, Former member of Parliament, Jaffna District.
Leader - Tamil National Party (TNP) (TMTK).
Lanka News
LN
email us here