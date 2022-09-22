NEXTY Awards: SUNBOY Spiked Coconut Water Wins Best New Beverage
Leading spiked coconut water brand recognized for innovation, inspiration, and integrity.NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world’s first ready-to-drink spiked coconut water, SUNBOY, has been named Best New Beverage in the New Hope Network 2022 Expo East NEXTY Awards for outstanding new products in the natural products industry.
NEXTY Awards are given to products that display innovation, inspiration, and integrity. Winners are recognized for helping the natural products industry to deliver more healthful, trusted, and sustainable products to consumers.
“Being honored with a NEXTY Award is a testament to how far SUNBOY has come since launching a little over a year ago,” says Yair Tygiel, co-founder of SUNBOY. “SUNBOY is on a mission to change the way consumers view and drink canned cocktails. They’ve been looking for a spiked beverage that is made with real ingredients, not packed with sugar, and will keep you feeling great the next morning.”
SUNBOY was one of 73 finalists selected by a panel of natural products industry experts from nearly 600 nominated products across 19 categories. The award winners were announced virtually on September 21, 2022, prior to the in-person show the following week.
“To rise above more than six hundred other nominations is an incredible feat,” says Adrienne Smith, manager of the NEXTY Awards program. “We are incredibly excited about these products and the impact they can have on our food system. The winners of our NEXTY Awards inspire change and integrity in everything from ingredients to packaging.”
SUNBOY defines a new category of better-for-you beverages as the world's first ready-to-drink spiked coconut water. Made with hydrating coconut water and real tropical juices, the sparkling alcoholic drink offers all the fun and flavor of a beachside coconut cocktail in the convenience of a go-anywhere can. The beverage is available in Passion Fruit, Pineapple and Tangerine varieties at 5% ABV.
SUNBOY is produced by the New York custom coconut company, CoCo & Co, which transformed the coconut into an experiential marketing tool for liquor clients including Bacardi and Pernod Ricard. The SUNBOY brand, officially launched in 2021, builds on years of coconut mixology experience to offer a light and refreshing alternative to bloaty beers and bland hard seltzers.
At its core, SUNBOY is a team of coconut lovers with a huge advantage over competitors thanks to years of passionate experience with the unique tropical fruit. Founders Yair Tygiel and Luke McKenna have been sourcing and importing coconuts for cocktail service for almost a decade. SUNBOY is a natural evolution of that product, and the brand already has innovation in the pipeline.
SUNBOY is available in-store in New York and for home delivery within the majority of US states. The brand will be expanding into new regions in 2023.
To learn more and to find SUNBOY near you, visit www.drinksunboy.com and follow along at @drinksunboy.
