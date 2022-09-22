Radiopharmaceuticals Market Growth Powered with Latest Development Scenario 2022-2030

Radiopharmaceuticals Market

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities:

Furthermore, increasing incidence of cancer & cardiovascular aliments, growing demand for alpha radio immunotherapy-based targeted cancer treatment, mounting call for nuclear imaging techniques, and advancements in radiotracers are expected to open new avenues in the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals market. Factors that are expected to drive the use of Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals include changing lifestyle, elevated levels of stress, and ability to identify various diseases sooner than other diagnostic tests. However, factors such as supply volatility & logistical challenges, stringent regulatory vigil, and competition from conventional diagnostic procedures are anticipated to impede the market growth.

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the Radiopharmaceuticals Market have also been included in the study.

Radiopharmaceuticals Market Key Players: Mallinckrodt plc., General Electric Co. (healthcare division), Medtronic, Inc., Bayer AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., and IBA Group

Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Type: Diagnostic, Therapeutic

Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Modality: SPECT, PET, Alpha-emitters, Beta-emitters, Brachytherapy

Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Application: Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Thyroid

Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Procedures: Central Nervous System, Endocrine, Skeletal, Gastrointestinal, Genito-urinary, Pulmonary

Radiopharmaceuticals Market by End User: Hospitals and diagnostic centers, Research institutes

