ProClean Celebrates 10 Years of Providing Power Washing in Lansing, MI
The team at ProClean Lansing celebrates a decade of completing power washing in the community for local residents and businesses.LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProClean Power Washing Lansing celebrates ten years of expert power washing for Lansing, MI, properties. To mark the occasion, the owners of ProClean are now providing local homeowners and business owners a FREE power washing consultation and price quote. If you book two or more services, you can also receive 20% off your power washing by asking them.
Power washing Lansing properties is a vital part of everyday maintenance, say the owners of ProClean Power Washing Lansing. “Pressure washing removes more than just dirt and grime. It’s an excellent choice for washing away damaging soot and air pollution residues as well as mold and algae. These elements often damage outside walls and roofing materials when left untouched.”
In addition to ensuring a clean and pristine property, the owners of ProClean Power Washing Lansing note that regular pressure washing also improves outdoor air quality. “When you power wash a house or commercial structure, you’re removing pollen and dust clinging to those surfaces. Also, washing away mold, mildew, pollution, chemicals, and the like keeps them away from anyone in the area. Consequently, property owners often breathe easier when they invest in regular power washing for Lansing properties.”
The company owners note other benefits to regular pressure washing for both homes and commercial structures. “Property owners are often surprised at how much power washing improves curb appeal. We definitely recommend trying it before you decide to paint or replace any outdoor materials! Cleaning windows also means more light inside a structure for a more welcoming look. Our services also remove insect nests, so they’re not as likely to bother you when you’re outside or make their way into your home.”
Now that the company has celebrated a decade of service to area properties, the owners of ProClean Power Washing Lansing note what got them into the business in the first place. “We had a strong desire to keep area properties as clean and pristine as our own. However, we saw that many amateurs and untrained pressure washing contractors were actually causing damage while power washing.”
With that in mind, the owners investigated other power washing options and saw that soft wash cleaning was a great alternative to standard cleaning. “Soft wash systems use specialty cleansers that are designed to dissolve thick dirt and grime, even if it’s caked on. Then, a low-rinse wash is all that’s needed to remove that dirt, for a much safer clean.”
The owners of ProClean Power Washing Lansing note that soft wash systems are preferred for all power washing needs, but are especially vital for roofs, windows, and other delicate surfaces. Soft wash power washing also cleans grit and grime from porous concrete and patio pavers without dislodging aggregate or individual blocks. In addition to soft wash systems, the owners of ProClean Power Washing Lansing are also happy to offer patio paver cleaning to keep those materials looking their best.
With all these benefits to regular power washing, how often should property owners invest in this service? The owners of ProClean Power Washing Lansing are quick to respond. “We’ve found that annual power washing, including roof cleaning, is best for just about any property, although there’s no need to stick to this schedule if you need added services throughout the year,” they note. “For example, some people love to cook outside but find that smoke from their grill clings to exterior walls and other surfaces. In those cases, consider patio and exterior wall washing twice per year. You might also schedule pressure washing before an open house or if you’re ready to put your property on the market. Our services are sure to make a good impression on visitors and potential buyers!”
ProClean Power Washing Lansing is a locally owned and operated business with locations across the state. Area property owners interested in finding out more about power washing or who are ready for their FREE no-obligation price quote are encouraged to visit their website and fill out a contact form. However, it’s vital that area homeowners and business owners act quickly as appointments are filling up fast. We also offer power washing in East Lansing, MI!
Nate Kneby
ProClean Power Washing Lansing
+1 517-273-2212
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
ProClean Power Washing Lansing MI - Best Pressure Washing Services, Exterior Cleaning, & More