3rd Annual Be the Glow Fun Run for Lotz of Blessings

Families and children will gather to walk, and run at Crest Lake Park in Clearwater on November 5, 2022 in support of community-based projects.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lotz of Blessings (www.lotzofblessings.org) will host their 3rd Annual Be the Glow Fun Run, where families and children will gather to walk, and run at Crest Lake Park in Clearwater on November 5, 2022 in support of community-based projects.

Register to participate at the non-profit's website, www.lotzofblessings.org and join the many families and children that dedicate their time and energy to countless kindness projects. In addition, their Student Advisory Board will be sharing the many ways that Lotz of Blessings is preparing them for strong futures.

Founded in 2018, Lotz of Blessings a local 501(c)3 charitable organization was started by the Lotz Family to encourage their children and others to give back within their communities. Lotz of Blessings’ mission is to empower and inspire today’s youth to demonstrate kindness through acts of service to change the world. They participate in local projects including hosting Blessings Boxes and partnering with the Pack-a-Snack Program in Pinellas County, both addressing the issue of chronic hunger by providing non-perishable items for kids to eat when they are not in school.

"Building a network of families, partnering to demonstrate kindness in our community provides a guiding light for today's youth as they develop into strong, purpose-driven adults", says Heather Lotz, the organization's President and Founder.

"Receiving the gift of kindness from their peers can leave a lasting impression for young children, and the support of our annual fun run allows us to create many more opportunities to help others throughout the year."

Along with it's support of local chronic hunger initiatives, Lotz of Blessings partners with other area non-profits to support the community by hosting several projects throughout the year, aimed at giving young children the opportunity to donate their time. You can learn how to get involved by viewing the events section on their website and following them on social media.