The ocular implants market is expected to grow in revenue due to factors such as an increase in the cases of eye disorders such as glaucoma, cataract, presbyopia, and myopia, a growing population of geriatric people around the world, and the latest technological advancements to further enhance product safety and biocompatibility (2022–2027).

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ocular Implants Market to Exhibit Growth at a Considerable CAGR of 5.90% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The ocular implants market is expected to grow in revenue due to factors such as an increase in the cases of eye disorders such as glaucoma, cataract, presbyopia, and myopia, a growing population of geriatric people around the world, and the latest technological advancements to further enhance product safety and biocompatibility (2022–2027).

DelveInsight’s Ocular Implants Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies’ market shares, challenges, ocular implants market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key ocular implants companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Ocular Implants Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global ocular implants market during the forecast period.

Notable ocular implants companies such as Alcon Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., ZEISS International, STAAR SURGICAL, Hoya Corporation, Glaukos Corporation, Second Sight, AbbVie Inc., Innolens, SAV-IOL SA, Morcher, Ophtec BV, Novartis International AG, NVision Eye Centres, iSTAR Medical, SMR Ophthalmic Pvt Ltd., Gulden Ophthalmics, MED-EL Medical Electronics, Aetna Inc. , and several others are currently operating in the ocular implants market.

, and several others are currently operating in the ocular implants market. In April 2022, STAAR SURGICAL announced the launch of EVO Vision Implantable Collamer Lens at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Annual Meeting (ASCRS) in Washington D.C.

announced the launch of EVO Vision Implantable Collamer Lens at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Annual Meeting (ASCRS) in Washington D.C. In November 2021, Alcon Inc. took over Invantis Inc., which specializes in ocular glaucoma devices that are micro-invasive, in California to expand its glaucoma surgical implants segment.

took over Invantis Inc., which specializes in ocular glaucoma devices that are micro-invasive, in California to expand its glaucoma surgical implants segment. In May 2020, Bausch+Lomb, a part of Bosch Health Companies Inc., announced the European launch of LuxSmart and LuxGood Preloaded Intraocular lenses. Some of the features of these lenses are their monofocal periphery, acrylic hydrophobicity, and UV light protection.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the ocular implants technology, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Ocular Implants Market Report

Ocular Implants Overview

Ocular implants are small devices made of medical-grade plastic acrylic that is designed to be inserted into the eye. Ocular implants are used in surgical procedures to treat cataracts and other vision problems such as glaucoma, presbyopia, and myopia.

Ocular implants, also known as ocular prostheses, are artificial eyes that are used to improve facial lineament damage caused by an eye disease or trauma. Intraocular lenses, corneal implants, orbital implants, glaucoma implants, and other products are the most common types of ocular implants.





Ocular Implants Market Insights

North America is expected to lead the global ocular implants market in terms of revenue generation. This is due to the increasing prevalence of eye disorders and refractive errors such as cataract, glaucoma, myopia, presbyopia, and so on. A large patient pool associated with refractive errors in the North American region, as well as high consumer awareness, new market launches, and the presence of a highly potent market in terms of product development, are some of the key factors driving the growth of the North American ocular implants market.

As a result of the increasing demand for cataract-related ocular implants, various new products with technological advancements are being introduced into the market. For example, in April 2022, at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Annual Meeting (ASCRS) in Washington D.C., STAAR SURGICAL announced the launch of the EVO Vision Implantable Collamer Lens.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the ocular implants market, get a snapshot of the Ocular Implants for Hearing

Ocular Implants Market Dynamics

The rise in the prevalence of eye disorders such as cataract, glaucoma, presbyopia, and myopia is one of the notable drivers of the ocular implants market. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of eye disorders is linked to an increase in the global geriatric population, which is driving the ocular implant market.

Another important factor driving the growth of the ocular implants market is the continuous technological developments in the ocular implants market for improved product design and increased safety and biocompatibility.

However, due to the side effects of cataract and glaucoma surgeries, which can result in long-term vision impairment, a shortage of skilled labor and low diagnosis rates may act as restraining factors for the ocular implants market.

Additionally, the ocular implants market experienced a brief period of slowing growth due to the implementation of lockdown as a necessary measure to break the chain of COVID-19 infection transmission. The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a massive reorganization of healthcare services and medical procedures. During the COVID-19 crisis, many countries separated medical procedures based on the need for urgent medical care to streamline the workflow, and various elective medical procedures were suspended.

Furthermore, intra-ocular surgery procedures decreased as ocular implants became difficult to obtain during the lockdown period. As a result, product demand fell below normal levels. However, the resumption of activities across industries, including healthcare, has boosted the ocular implants market and will drive growth during the forecast period of 2022–2027.

Get a sneak peek at the ocular implants market dynamics @Ocular Implants Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Market Size in 2021 USD 11.26 Billion Projected Market Size by 2027 USD 15.87 Billion Market CAGR 5.90% Key Physiotherapy Equipment Companies Alcon Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., ZEISS International, STAAR SURGICAL, Hoya Corporation, Glaukos Corporation, Second Sight, AbbVie Inc., Innolens, SAV-IOL SA, Morcher, Ophtec BV, Novartis International AG, NVision Eye Centres, iSTAR Medical, SMR Ophthalmic Pvt Ltd., Gulden Ophthalmics, MED-EL Medical Electronics, Aetna Inc., among others

Ocular Implants Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation By Types of Ocular Implants: Intraocular Lenses, Corneal Implants, Glaucoma Implants, Orbital Implants, and Ocular Prosthesis

Intraocular Lenses, Corneal Implants, Glaucoma Implants, Orbital Implants, and Ocular Prosthesis Market Segmentation By Material: Biodegradable and Non-Biodegradable

Biodegradable and Non-Biodegradable Market Segmentation By Application: Cataract, Glaucoma Surgery, Oculoplasty, Drug Delivery, Macular Degeneration, and Others

Cataract, Glaucoma Surgery, Oculoplasty, Drug Delivery, Macular Degeneration, and Others Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Eye Speciality Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Hospitals, Eye Speciality Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the ocular implants market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @Ocular Implants Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Ocular Implants Market 7 Ocular Implants Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Ocular Implants Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the ocular implants lenses market by 2027? Click to get a snapshot of the Ocular Implants Surgery

Related Reports

Eyewear Market

Eyewear Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key eyewear companies such as Alcon, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Inc., EssilorLuxottica, CooperVision (CooperCompanies), Bausch Health Companies Inc., among others.

Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market

Ophthalmic Imaging Equipment Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key ophthalmic imaging equipment companies, including ZEISS Group, Leica Microsystems, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS EUROPE B.V., Optovue, Incorporated, Heidelberg Engineering Inc, NIDEK CO., LTD, Luneau Technology Group, among others.

Cataract Surgery Devices Market

Cataract Surgery Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key cataract surgery devices companies including Alcon Inc (Novartis), Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., NIDEK CO., LTD, ZEISS Group, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, among others.

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices Market

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key ophthalmic viscoelastic devices companies including Bausch Health Companies Inc., Eyekon Medical Inc., Bohus BioTech AB, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, CIMA Technology Inc., Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., Alcon Inc., among others.

Ophthalmic Devices Market

Ophthalmic Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key ophthalmic devices companies including ZEISS Group, Leica Microsystems, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS EUROPE B.V., Optovue, among others.

Ophthalmic Femtosecond Laser Market

Ophthalmic Femtosecond Laser Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2027 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key ophthalmic femtosecond laser companies, including Menlo Systems, Johnson and Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc., KMLABS, Bausch and Lomb Incorporated, IMRA America, Inc., among others.

Other Trending Reports

Goitre Market | Thymus Cancer Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Venous Stenosis Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding Market | Hypereosinophilic Syndrome Market | Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market | Dental Lasers Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Insight | Cell And Gene Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market | Drug Hypersensitivity Market | Dysthymia Market | Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Cancer Vaccines Market | Weight Loss/Weight Management (Obesity) Market | Food Allergy Market | Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Market | Tumor Ablation Market | Ocular Implants Market | CAR-T Pipeline Insight | Anti-hypertension Market | Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market | Global Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market | Gastro Intestinal Bleeding Market | Trastuzumab Biosimilars Insight | Varicose Veins Market | Germ Cell Tumor Market | Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market | India Healthcare Outlook Report | Crows Feet Market Insight | Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market | Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market | Structural Heart Devices Market | Substance (Drug) Abuse Market

Related Blogs

Glaucoma Drainage Devices Market Landscape

Eye Disoders Treatment Space

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices