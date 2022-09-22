Smart Home Security Camera Market Size is projected to reach USD 30.38 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.67%: Straits Research

The global smart home security camera market size was valued at USD 6.51 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 30.38 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.67% during the forecast period (2022–2030). North America is the region's most significant global smart home security camera.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-time alerts, motion detection, video monitoring, analytics, and fire and life safety protection are just a few of the benefits of smart home security systems over traditional ones. It enables footage to be uploaded to the Cloud for storage, removing the need for a potentially complex on-site storage solution. The client's preference for creative and cutting-edge technologies has increased the market for smart home security cameras . The modern technology of smart home security cameras offers numerous advantages, allowing them to be utilized for various household applications.





Enhanced Real-Time Connectivity and Security and Increasing Number of Smart Homes Drives the Global Market

Smart home security cameras' availability and ease of installation influence their demand. Doorbell , indoor, and outdoor cameras are outfitted with purpose-specific functionality by smart home security camera manufacturers. As a result, smart home security cameras are in higher demand. The expansion of smart homes is a crucial factor driving the home security camera industry. All home security systems are compatible with security cameras. In addition, the introduction of IoT is a significant market driver for home security cameras. Recent IoT sensing technology advancements will benefit the smart home security cameras market.

Growing Awareness of Safety and Security Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The home security camera is a low-cost security solution that can provide the highest level of protection. As people become more aware of security measures against theft and unauthorized access, the market for home security cameras will grow faster. Artificial intelligence and machine learning will affect the home security camera market positively. Security cameras equipped with artificial intelligence can identify the face of the homeowner and any intruder. The industry's revenue for home security cameras will rise due to these market expansion prospects.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most important region in the global smart home security camera market. Security cameras are the most effective deterrents against break-ins, according to a study conducted by the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, with 50% of respondents stating they would abandon their attempts if they noticed a camera. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.





The global smart home security camera market size was valued at USD 6.51 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 30.38 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.67% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

was valued at USD 6.51 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 30.38 billion by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on product , the market is segmented into wired and wireless. The wired smart home security camera holds the most significant market share during the forecast period.

, the market is segmented into wired and wireless. The wired smart home security camera holds the most significant market share during the forecast period. Based on the application , the market is segmented into doorbell, indoor, and outdoor cameras. Indoor cameras hold the highest proportion of the global smart home security camera market.

, the market is segmented into doorbell, indoor, and outdoor cameras. Indoor cameras hold the highest proportion of the global smart home security camera market. North America is the region's most significant global smart home security camera.





The global smart home security camera market’s major key players are

Vivint Smart Home Inc.

ADT LLC

Simplisafe Inc.

Brink’s Home Security

iSmart Alarm Inc.

Live Watch Security LLC

Skylinkhome

Protect America Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co.LTD.

Frontpoint Security Solutions LLC

Arlo Technologies Inc.

Nest Labs

Wyze Labs Inc.

Blink

Ring LLC.





Global Smart Home Security Camera Market: Segmentation

By Product

Wired

Wireless

By Applications

Doorbell Camera

Indoor Camera

Outdoor Camera

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





Market News

June 2022 - Vivint Pool Alerts notifies customers if someone gets close to the pool.

- Vivint Pool Alerts notifies customers if someone gets close to the pool. June 2022 - Customers are Front of Mind for Mark Reimer, ADT Vice President of Product Engineering.

- Customers are Front of Mind for Mark Reimer, ADT Vice President of Product Engineering. May 2022 - ADT Commercial Acquires Denver‑Based Key‑Rite Security.

- ADT Commercial Acquires Denver‑Based Key‑Rite Security. January 2022- Brink’s Home Security Announces Long-Term Contract with Largest Dealer, Skyline Security.





