JumpCloud Grows Industry Lead in Directory Services, Identity, and Device Management Categories in Fall 2022 Grid® Reports from G2

JumpCloud maintains strong performance as go-to solution for mobile device management (MDM), single sign-on (SSO), user provisioning and governance, privileged access management (PAM), identity and access management (IAM), and cloud directory services

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Colo., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced it has been named again as an industry leader in an array of identity, device, and directory categories by G2, the business technology industry’s most trusted source for customer reviews. Based on over 1,375 reviews and ratings from verified G2 users, JumpCloud was named a leader in six different categories, and in 19 separate Grid® Reports.



“We didn't have a directory solution at all when I stepped in to manage IT for my org. Given we had no on-premise hardware anyway, it made no sense to set up Active Directory. Looking for an alternative led to JumpCloud (in its early days). I've been using it for about three years and it keeps improving. It gives me an easy way to manage users and devices, apply policies, manage software, and generally centralize IT operations. The single sign-on (SSO) functionality has been huge for our user base as well, as it's made it easy for them to not have to manage a bunch of different passwords. Benefits: centralized management and control, ease of use, and a way to manage a growing user base.” — David D. on G2

“JumpCloud continually invests in expanding our platform to give customers a complete Open Directory PlatformTM that is the backbone of IT,” said Cate Lochead, chief marketing officer, JumpCloud. “Recognition from G2 is so powerful because unlike many vendor comparison reports, it is completely user based feedback. This helps tech buyers quickly assess if a solution is the right fit for them, and helps vendors understand where we need to improve our products and business.”

G2 Grid® reports are generated based on direct user feedback, and JumpCloud’s feature-rich platform led to its being named a Leader in 19 Fall 2022 Grid® Reports in six categories, including:

Category: Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Grid ® for Mobile Device Management (MDM)

for Mobile Device Management (MDM) Momentum Scores for Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Mid-Market Grid® for Mobile Device Management (MDM)



Category: Single Sign-On (SSO)

Small-Business Grid ® for Single Sign-On (SSO)

for Single Sign-On (SSO) Grid ® for Single Sign-On (SSO)

for Single Sign-On (SSO) Mid-Market Grid ® for Single Sign-On (SSO)

for Single Sign-On (SSO) Momentum Grid ® for Single Sign-On (SSO)

for Single Sign-On (SSO) Europe Regional Grid® for Single Sign-On (SSO)



Category: User Provisioning and Governance Tools

Grid ® for User Provisioning and Governance Tools

for User Provisioning and Governance Tools Enterprise Grid ® for User Provisioning and Governance Tools

for User Provisioning and Governance Tools Momentum Grid® for User Provisioning and Governance Tools



Category: Privileged Access Management (PAM)

Grid ® for Privileged Access Management (PAM)

for Privileged Access Management (PAM) Momentum Grid® for Privileged Access Management (PAM)

Category: Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Enterprise Grid ® for Identity and Access Management (IAM)

for Identity and Access Management (IAM) Grid ® for Identity and Access Management (IAM)

for Identity and Access Management (IAM) Momentum Grid® for Identity and Access Management (IAM)



Category: Directory Services

Grid ® for Cloud Directory Services

for Cloud Directory Services Mid-Market Grid ® for Cloud Directory Services

for Cloud Directory Services Momentum Grid® for CLoud Directory Services



G2 Grid® Reports are released quarterly and rank products based on reviews gathered directly from its community of users, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products named within the Leader quadrant are “rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores.”

JumpCloud’s industry leadership comes from widespread adoption of its platform which gives internal IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs) a centralized platform to manage users, identities, and devices. The company continually expands its features to meet modern IT challenges, and most recently announced the addition of JumpCloud Password Manager TM to its platform as well as the launch of JumpCloud for MSPs TM.

JumpCloud’s platform unifies identity, device, and access management for IT teams and MSP partners within over 180,000 organizations worldwide. JumpCloud offers admins a single pane of glass to manage core functions within the IT stack, from SSO, password management, and multi-factor authentication (MFA) to SCIM connectors, patch management, and MDM.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® helps IT teams Make (Remote) Work Happen™ by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has a global user base of more than 180,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

