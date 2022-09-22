Fayaz Xenakis Promotes Control of Xenakis Group to Daughter
Ollia Tzarina is a well-respected celebrity fashion designer to clients including Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, and Jennifer Lopez.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fayaz Xenakis is pleased to announce he has passed the control of the Xenakis Group to his celebrity fashion designer daughter, whose clients include Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, and Jennifer Lopez.
Xenakis Group is one of the world’s largest importers of emeralds to Greece and Cyprus. The company opened its first office in 1986 in Greece and quickly became a large regional player in oil import. Since then, Xenakis Group and its original founder, Fayaz Xenakis, have invested in over 100 start-ups, three of which have ended up on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.
In the company’s most recent news, Fayaz Xenakis and the Xenakis Group are announcing that ex designer to the stars, Ollia Tzarina (Olexis Isis Xenakis), has taken the helm of the company with a 40% ownership. The vibrant and successful 29-year-old is youngest person to be promoted to the president position since the launch of the company – news that is sure to make head waves around the world.
“Miss Xenakis has made her name in fashion, with her debut label ‘Tzarina By Ollia’ in 2016 when every major female star, including Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Kylie Jenner and others), started wearing her pastel coloured fur jackets,” says Mrs. Xenakis. “Ollia Tzarina has graced every fashion magazine from Forbes to Vogue and, eventually, sold the brand to the highest bidder in 2018 when the market has changed, and the business reached its financial peak. We couldn’t be more pleased that Miss Xenakis will be overseeing the operations of our company, we know she will be a huge asset to us and our clients.”
About the Xenakis Group
At its core, the Xenakis Group spots, invests into, and develops niche brands, turning them into the global industry leaders. The company was launched by Fayaz Xenakis in the 1980’s in Athens, Greece and has made its name by becoming one of the largest importers of emeralds to Cyprus and Greece.
The company’s original founder, Fayaz Xenakis, immigrated to London in the 1990’s, where the company started investing into the up-and-coming American tech and niche businesses. Since its inception, the Xenakis Group has developed a large portfolio of companies, ranging from fashion to real estate.
Miss Xenakis, the company’s new president, was promoted because she has launched and developed four companies in a span of four years and has proved to be a natural talent. She is currently working on the fashion project that is set to change the way people shop - Lux Takeway.
