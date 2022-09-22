Leaders in the Disability Rights field to join High-level Summit in Istanbul

Submit Release
‘After the success of the Youth Summit 2022, we knew as a team we wanted to undertake another event, especially as in-person events are so highly requested by our Students and Members'”
— Isabelle Vladoiu
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights will host the International Summit on Disability Rights in Istanbul, Turkey, from December 1-5th in partnership with the Avcilar Municipality and Mayor, Turan Hancerli. The summit is the only global event bringing together Governments, Businesses, and Civil Society, to work together towards SDG 16. This event will bring an opportunity for participants to explore how public-private partnerships can play a role in ensuring full inclusion for people with disabilities. Also providing a space where participants can discuss challenges and identify solutions, bringing together such diverse groups of stakeholders. The organizer hopes that the talks at the event will bring society closer to achieving SDG 16, to promote peaceful and inclusive societies.

Avcilar, located in the European part of Turkey’s capital Istanbul is home to a vibrant population close to the busiest urban part of the city. The Mayor of Avcilar Mr. Turan Hancerli is the first Mayor in Turkey with a disability and aims to improve the lives of those with disabilities in the region and worldwide.

The summit is expected to draw Advocates, Diplomats, UN Representatives, Disability-owned businesses, Government Officials, and Entrepreneurs to engage in panel discussions, workshops, and networking events. Under the supervision of experts, participants will be certified as Disability Rights Advocates after their engagement with the content, displaying their passion for creating a more accessible and equitable society for those with disabilities. The aim is for attendees to leave the event with new knowledge about how to create a humanitarian action plan, new skills, and new networks within the disability rights field. The summit organizers are also seeking potential partnerships and exhibitors with benefits including company logos on promotional materials, videos, and access to advertising spaces in the EXPO Pavillion. If you are interested in becoming a partner, please email summit@usidhr.org

The in-person event is one of a string of highly successful both virtual and in-person events, including the Youth Summit held in April 2022 by the US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights. With over 46 countries represented and 200 plus attendees, the organization is well-accustomed to hosting events of this nature and the team is excited to get started. The founder at UISDHR, Isabelle Vladoiu comments:

‘After the success of the Youth Summit 2022, we knew as a team we wanted to undertake another event, especially as in-person events are so highly requested by our Students and Members. Once the Mayor of Avcilar expressed his interest in working with us, we knew it would be our most successful event yet, and we couldn’t be more excited for our preparations to come to life’

The event is shaping up to be an unmissable experience in one of Istanbul's most diverse social environments. If you are interested in learning more about the International Summit on Disability Rights or attending, the website for the event can be found here: https://isdrsummit.com

ABOUT USIDHR:

US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights (USIDHR) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization located in Washington, DC. Its main purpose is to advance education for all. Through its EduforEveryChild program, USIDHR helps kids at risk of poverty go to school by supporting their education for an entire year. So far, they have helped hundreds of kids go to school by awarding them the Edu-box containing school supplies, materials, and necessities to go to school. USIDHR also provides online courses and training on human rights, human trafficking, diplomatic protocol and etiquette, and business consulting. Other programs include Let Her Lead, an initiative aimed at empowering young women through education and training, and Religious Pluralism to promote religious freedom for all.

