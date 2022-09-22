PennDOT Resumes Environmental Reviews for I-80 North Fork Bridges Project

​Indiana, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced last week that it has resumed planning work and federal environmental reviews for six bridge replacement projects proposed as part of the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (MBP3).

A Categorical Exclusion (CE) is being prepared for the I-80 North Fork Bridges Project to evaluate and document how the project would affect the surrounding community's quality of life, including health, safety, cultural resources, environmental resources and more. Approval of the CE is anticipated this fall (2022).

The I-80 North Fork Bridges, which cross over the North Fork Redbank Creek and Water Plant Road in Brookville Borough and Pine Creek Township in Jefferson County, were built in 1962 and most recently rehabilitated in 2013. The eastbound bridge is in poor condition and the westbound bridge is in fair condition. Both bridges are reaching the end of their serviceable lifespan. The project includes the replacement and realignment of the North Fork Bridges on I-80, as well as the replacement of the dual I-80 bridges over Jenks Street and the Richardsville Road bridges over I-80.

In November 2020, the MBP3 was proposed by PennDOT and approved by the Pennsylvania P3 Board, which includes representatives from all four legislative caucuses, to rehabilitate or replace major Interstate bridges using toll revenues, providing PennDOT with a means of addressing the state's growing backlog of needs without using or impacting the funding for PennDOT's larger program. In February 2021, PennDOT announced nine candidate bridge projects, including the I-80 North Fork Bridges Project, for inclusion in the program.

An Environmental Assessment (EA) was prepared and was made available for public comment on April 18, 2022, and a public hearing was held on May 3, 2022. Comments received on the project's EA in Spring 2022 were evaluated and considered in the development of the CE. Updated information on the project and potential impacts is available on the project website at www.penndot.pa.gov/i80NorthFork. A comment form is available on the website.



In July 2022, the General Assembly amended the state's P3 law to remove tolling as a means of funding the MBP3. This means PennDOT will have to reallocate currently programmed state funds and federal funds now available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will result in the deferral or elimination of some projects in the 2023 12-Year Program (TYP).



PennDOT entered into a Pre-Development Agreement (PDA) with Bridging Pennsylvania Partners (BPP) to advance preliminary design work for the MBP3 bridges. The PDA will lead to separate contracts to finalize design, build, finance and maintain packages of bridges in the MBP3, including the I-80 Canoe Creek Bridges. PennDOT will repay the amounts financed by the development entity through recurring availability payments over 30 years, beginning when construction is complete.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov .

