Detour Lifted with New Bridge Open to Traffic in Allegany Township

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers that a new Potter County bridge on Route 4013 (North Hollow Road) has opened to traffic. The bridge, which spans the Allegheny River just south of Route 49, was opened earlier today. Replacing the bridge has improved its rating from poor to good.

With the bridge open, PennDOT has removed the detour that's been in place since June 1. The detour made use of Route 49, Route 44, and Route 6/East 2nd Street in Coudersport.

Work activity will continue through mid-October under normal traffic conditions. Work on the project included removal of the old bridge, construction of a new single span bridge, full depth paving, approach work, base drain, guiderail updates, and miscellaneous items. Clearwater Construction, Inc. of Mercer, PA has been the contractor for this $928,000 job.

