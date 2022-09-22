U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) Lane Closures Next Week for Milling, Paving in Concord Township

King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) motorists will encounter a lane closure in both directions between U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) and Pole Cat Road on Sunday, September 25, through Friday, September 30, from 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM the following morning for milling and paving under a project to repair and resurface approximately six miles of the highway in Chadds Ford and Concord townships, Delaware County, and Pennsbury Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) improvement project, PennDOT's contractor will mill, overlay, and rehabilitate the existing pavement; perform concrete patching and concrete base repair as needed; construct new concrete curbed median; install new pavement markings, rumble strips, delineators, and signs; and upgrade guiderail and curb ramps.



Allan Myers, LP of Worcester, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the $14.8 million project, which is financed with 80% federal and 20% state funds.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #





