Byron Allen's TheGrio Announces Premiere Date of Friday, September 30 for 'Masters of the Game' hosted by Touré
Interviewing living legends in an intimate setting, writer, journalist and critic Touré hosts MASTERS OF THE GAME, a show premiering Friday, September 30 at 8P.
I’m honored for this opportunity to talk to the most successful Black people around and to help us all learn from their brilliance. Our conversations will tell us how they became masters of the game.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interviewing living legends in an intimate setting, writer, journalist and critic Touré (@toureshow) hosts MASTERS OF THE GAME, a new show premiering Friday, September 30 at 8P ET/PT and airing original episodes every last Friday of the month on theGrio's cable channel. Subsequent airings will be available on demand and on theGrio's streaming service via the free app. In each inspiring episode, there is a deep dive as Touré discusses the craft, brilliance, and road to success in a one-on-one conversation. The first guests of this innovative original program are tennis superstar Frances Tiafoe in his first long-form interview since the U.S. Open and first-ever Black female NFL coach Jennifer King. The show is executive produced by Kash Alexander and producer/director is Christina Faith.
— Touré
“I’m honored that theGrio has given me this opportunity to talk to the most successful Black people around and to help us all learn from their brilliance. Our conversations will tell us how they became masters of the game,” says host Touré. “After doing interviews for over 25 years, these are some of the biggest ones I have ever done. I'm looking forward to sharing these conversations with our audience.”
MASTERS OF THE GAME is a show where people at the top of their field share their mastery, advice, and stories. A Black master class where exceptionally talented and successful Black people talk about what has helped them become legendary in their field and share ideas that can help others become great in their own right.
Additional upcoming guests with Touré include actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry, actress, choreographer and director Debbie Allen and Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers. More details on subsequent episodes will follow in the coming months. For more information, check out www.thegrio.com.
An American writer, music journalist, cultural critic and podcaster, Touré was co-host of MSNBC’s THE CYCLE. He was also a contributor to MSNBC’s THE DYLAN RATIGAN SHOW and host of FUSE’s HIPHOP SHOP and ON THE RECORD. He is the author of several books, including The Portable Promised Land (2003), Soul City (2005), Who's Afraid of Post-Blackness? What It Means To Be Black Now (2011) and I Would Die 4 U: Why Prince Became an Icon (2013). He teaches a course on the history of hip hop at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. Touré is also a frequent contributor at The Daily Beast and serves on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominating Committee.
About theGrio
In 2016, Allen Media Group purchased theGrio, a highly rated digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. TheGrio features aggregated and original video packages, news articles, and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business, and entertainment. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 100 million annual visitors. TheGrio is available everywhere people consume information— on a mobile app, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, AppleTV, and now as an over-the-air television network, as well as through Comcast, Charter/Spectrum, Cox, Dish, Sling, Verizon Fios, DirectTV and DirecTV Stream.
Mitch Messinger
MARC Global Communications for theGrio
+1 818-601-6661
email us here