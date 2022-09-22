Chromatography Market: Chromatography Types And Their Role In Drug Development | CAGR

Rise in adoption of chromatography in drug discovery process & growth in popularity of hyphenated chromatography techniques drives the growth of the market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chromatography is a method for separating the components or solutes of a mixture and is used in various application areas including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, food production, genetic engineering, and drug discovery among many others.

According to Allied Market Research, the global chromatography market is expected to reach $15.33 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in applications of chromatography in various fields, growth in popularity of hyphenated chromatography techniques, and rise in adoption of chromatography in the drug discovery process have boosted the market growth. in the future, the launch of new chromatography methods and development in technology would open new opportunities that push the boundaries of science even further.

Chromatography was initially introduced for artists and color theorists to improve industrial dyes. However, with time, the technique was adopted by a variety of industries. By altering different phases such as stationary phase and mobile phase, different chromatographic methods have been invented, which serve a specific purpose. Some of the common forms of chromatography are:

• Gas chromatography: In this method, the mixture is vaporized and passed through a stationary phase along with an inert gas. The larger molecules in the mixture take longer to pass through the column and reach the detector.

• Liquid chromatography: In this method, the mixture is dissolved in liquid and carried through a solid stationary phase that is made of silica material. Based on the relative polarities of stationary and mobile phases, different types of liquid chromatography are used.

• Ion exchange chromatography: This method is used to separate components of a mixture on the basis of their charge instead of their size.

• Thin-layer chromatography: In this method, the stationary phase is in solid material but the mobile phase is in liquid material in which the targeted mixture is dissolved.

Surge in applications of chromatography in various fields, rise in adoption of chromatography in drug discovery process, and growth in popularity of hyphenated chromatography techniques drives the growth of the global chromatography market. However, High cost of chromatography equipment, Lack of adequate skilled professionals and Presence of alternative technologies to chromatography hinder the market growth. On the other hand, advancement in gas chromatography columns for petrochemical applications and adoption of chromatography in R&D in cancer present new opportunities in the coming years.

Over the last few years, different types of chromatography techniques are used as they offer unprecedented power for systematic and integrated investigation of cellular genomes, transcriptomes, and their metabolomes and proteomes. However, traditional methods of chromatography often fail to decode the proteome and metabolome at the single-cell level. Thus, researchers have introduced micro-Chip chromatography device. This is a combination of ultra-high resolution μPAC™ HPLC columns and mass spectrometers which allow identification of more than 3,000 proteins from roughly 50 HeLA cells. Such new techniques have entered the market and are gaining importance in the pharmaceutical and drug discovery sectors.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Chromatography Market:

COVID-19 is a large family of viruses that causes illness ranging from common cold to more severe respiratory diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic has helped the industry grow significantly, as the chromatography technologies employed by researchers as the scientific community strives to understand the Sars-CoV-2 virus and develop better therapies, vaccines, and diagnostic tools to aid in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. This supports the chromatography market to gain traction during the forecast period.

• The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic have had a positive impact on the global chromatography market.

• Chromatography is a powerful laboratory-based analytical method that has been employed by researchers as the scientific community strives to understand the Sars-CoV-2 virus and to develop better therapies, vaccines, and diagnostic tools to aid in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. This in turn, boosted the global chromatography market.

