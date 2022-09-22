Aptima, Leader in Human Performance, Promotes Michael J. Garrity to President

Journey from Intern to President

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptima, Inc. is pleased to announce the promotion of Michael J. Garrity to President, where he will oversee Aptima’s continued growth and innovation as a leader in human performance. Since its founding in 1995, Aptima has applied expertise in how humans think, learn, and perform to optimize performance in some of the most challenging mission-critical environments within defense, intelligence, and healthcare.



As President, Garrity will oversee Aptima’s day-to-day operations and execution of its overall strategy, building on the company’s innovative work with the US Department of Defense and DoD research laboratories in the areas of precision learning and training, human-machine teaming, and artificial intelligence.

Previously, Garrity was Executive Vice President, where as part of the executive team he helped to diversify and double Aptima’s revenues over the last several years, grow successful spin-offs from the company’s commercial venture arm, and support Aptima’s expansion of operations into Puerto Rico.

Garrity began his journey at Aptima 20 years ago, joining as an intern while pursuing a Ph.D. in Industrial and Organizational Psychology. He then progressed through a variety of roles, from Principal Investigator and Program Manager, to Technical Team Lead and Vice President of Government Programs. He currently serves as a member of Aptima’s Board of Directors.

“That Mike stepped into my office as an intern with ideas to improve the company back then was clearly prophetic,” said Daniel Serfaty, Aptima CEO and Principal Founder. “Throughout Mike’s tenure, he has demonstrated hallmark leadership skills, from the technical to the customer-facing, but the common thread through his work as scientist, manager, and executive has been his integrity.”

Garrity’s expertise includes applying training and assessment capabilities in support of US and NATO organizations. “Mike has been instrumental in Aptima’s growth, which has included implementing a shift in strategy and leading the initiatives to transition our research and development into more applied and fielded solutions, particularly for the US Air Force,” Serfaty continued.

“I’m honored and excited to be entrusted to drive Aptima’s continued success, from the innovative research and engineering solutions we provide to our customers across the Department of Defense, to navigating an ever more challenging environment for organizations,” Garrity said. “That includes growing our capacity to provide our people with an environment that supports their life and career goals, continuing to be active in our communities, and doubling down on providing opportunities for others.”

“Mike is absolutely the right person to help lead Aptima into the future,” said Janet Spruill, Senior Vice President Government Programs at Aptima. “He has proven his ability to work across diverse technical disciplines and customer domains to guide our business forward, and I am excited to continue partnering with him in his new role to help take Aptima to our next level of growth.



“Mike’s natural abilities to build trusted customer relationships, and his passion for our business will help Aptima strengthen existing customer and partner alliances, build new ones, and set us up for continued growth and success,” added Spruill.

Garrity holds a Ph.D. in Industrial and Organizational Psychology and an M.S. in Applied Psychology from Clemson University. He is a member of the American Psychological Association, the Academy of Management, and the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology.

About Aptima, Inc.

For 25 years, Aptima’s mission has been to improve and optimize performance in mission-critical, technology-intensive settings. Visit www.Aptima.com.

Media Contact: Joel Greenberg DCPR Joel@dcpr.com 202-363-1065 | 202-669-3639 cell