Sealy & Company’s Source Deals, Serve Others Initiative Delivers Contribution to Infant Crisis Services Center

The Oklahoma City Based Center Has Been Serving Babies and Toddlers Since 1984

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company and recognized leader in the industrial real estate market, is proud to announce to completion of a Source Deals, Serve Others transaction. Source Deals, Serve Others is an initiative Sealy & Company launched in an effort to work alongside our cooperating brokers to make a meaningful difference for causes they hold dear. When a cooperating broker brings a qualified off-market deal to Sealy & Company, and it is closed – Sealy will deliver a preidentified contribution amount to the charity or cause of the broker’s choice.

Jason Hammock of CBRE brought the 200 NW 142nd Street deal in Oklahoma City to Derrick Jones, Sealy’s Regional Director. After successfully closing the transaction, Mr. Hammock selected the Infant Crisis Services Center in Oklahoma City as his charity of choice. The Infant Crisis Services Center serves babies and toddlers under the age of four at their office location on Lincoln Boulevard in Oklahoma City and through their mobile food and diaper pantry, the BabyMobile.

“I am honored to have partnered with Jason to support the Infant Crisis Services Center in Oklahoma City, and I am looking forward to doing more deals with him in the future. Proud to be a part of Sealy & Company, which is living up to its commitment to making a positive impact in the markets and communities we serve,” says Derrick Jones, Regional Director – Houston at Sealy & Company.

For more news and information regarding Sealy & Company, please visit the Company's website at www.Sealynet.com.

Sealy & Company

Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating firm, is a recognized leader in acquiring, developing, and redeveloping regional distribution warehouses, industrial/flex, and other commercial properties. Sealy provides a full-service platform for high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors through our development, management, and brokerage divisions. Sealy & Company has an exceptional team of over 100 employees, with corporate offices in Dallas, TX and Shreveport, LA.

Attachment

Kayte Hollowell Sealy & Company 3182228700 KayteH@Sealynet.com