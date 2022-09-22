Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Bus Market to Garner $2,904.1 Million by 2035: Allied Market Research

Need for enhanced safety while traveling in vehicles and reduction in traffic congestion to drive the growth of the global semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market. In addition, the development of smart city projects and favorable government laws will open new vistas of growth for the global industry. Based on region, the European continent is anticipated to contribute the highest market share in 2025.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global semi-autonomous and autonomous bus market is set to garner revenue of $791.2 million in 2025, and is expected to hit $2,904.1 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 14.6% from 2026 to 2035. The market research study provides a detailed analysis of changing industry trends, top-most segments, value chain analysis, key investment business scenarios, regional space, and competitive space. The study is a key information source for giant players, entrepreneurs, shareholders, and owners in generating new strategies for the future and taking steps to enhance their market position. The report displays an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly evolving industry.

Semi and Autonomous Bus Industry Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2026­–2035 Base Year 2025 Market Size in 2025 $791.2 Million Market Size in 2035 $2,904.1 Million CAGR 14.6% No. of Pages in Report 404 Segments Covered Level of Automation, Mode of Operation, Application, Propulsion Type, and Region Drivers Need for enhanced safety while traveling in vehicles and reduction in traffic congestion. Launching of intelligent transportation systems and development of strongly connected vehicle infrastructure. Autonomous driving systems help drivers in reducing errors as it makes use of AI software, LiDAR, RADAR, and sensing cameras for navigating and mapping the 3D environment. Opportunities Development of smart city projects and favorable government laws. Restraints Software failures related to automotive sensors, huge production costs, and data management issues for self-driven vehicles.

Covid-19 Scenario

The Covid-19 pandemic created an adverse impact on the growth of the global semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market due to the strict execution of lockdowns and ban on the import and export of raw materials for manufacturing vehicle parts.

Interruptions in supply chain and production schedules caused as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic led to a reduction in the manufacture and sale of vehicles, thereby negatively impacting the growth of the global market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market based on level of automation, mode of operation, application, propulsion type, and region. It provides an in-depth analysis of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can derive a conclusion about market trends and insights. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in understanding which sub-segments are to be tapped for achieving huge growth in the years ahead.

In terms of mode of operation, the semi-autonomous segment is set to hold the highest share in 2025. Moreover, it is slated to account for more than 90% of the overall share of the global semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant position during the forecast timespan. However, the autonomous segment is set to record the highest CAGR of 18.4% from 2026 to 2035.

On basis of the application, the intracity segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in 2025, and will contribute nearly half of the overall semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share in 2035. However, the shuttle segment is also anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast timeframe.

Based on the propulsion type, the electric segment is predicted to account for the largest market share in 2025. Moreover, it will contribute nearly three-fifths of the global semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market share. Furthermore, the electric segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes segments such as the hybrid segment.

Based on region, the European continent is anticipated to contribute the highest market share in 2025. It will account for nearly two-fifths of the global semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market share. The European market is set to dominate the regional market in foreseeable future. The European semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 15.7% from 2026 to 2035. The report also analyzes regions including the LAMEA, North America, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key participants in the global semi-autonomous & autonomous bus market examined in the research include MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG, AB Volvo, PROTERRA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Aptiv, BMW, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Continental Ag, Denso Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, EASYMILE, Intel Corporation, NAVYA Group, NVIDIA Corporation, Teague, Scania, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

The report evaluates these major players in the global semi-autonomous & autonomous bus industry. These players have executed a gamut of major business strategies such as the expansion of regional and customer bases, new product launches, strategic alliances, and joint ventures for expanding product lines across global markets. The market research report supports the performance monitoring of each segment, positioning of each product in respective segments, and the impact of new technology and product innovations on the overall market size.

