The Center for Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics Partners With HealthMe to Launch Healthcare Price Transparency Initiative

/EIN News/ -- NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthMe (https://healthmedocs.com) announced today the expansion of its strategic partnership with the Center for Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics (CSMO) to further support direct-pay patients with transparently priced musculoskeletal care. With the goal of helping patients get the right surgical care at the right cost, CSMO becomes the first practice in Tennessee to deploy HealthMe to offer transparent prices on over 30 surgical bundles including surgeon, facility, and anesthesia fees. CSMO's surgical offering completes a full suite of transparently priced orthopedic services offered by the practice, which now includes the spectrum of care from initial office evaluation, X-ray and MRI, and surgical procedures to post-operative care and physical therapy.

The partnership with HealthMe advances CSMO's dedication to personalized, quality care while exceeding federal regulations for price transparency, as mandated by the No Surprises Act. CSMO is committed to assuring that direct-pay patients can access care with confidence knowing that they will never receive surprise bills. Striving to help patients become more informed and involved in the care process, CSMO leverages HealthMe's innovative technology platform to eliminate time-consuming billing and make it easy for patients to access healthcare.

"Private orthopaedic practices face multiple challenges in today's healthcare environment, and we seek to guide our private orthopedic practice members to proven solutions which can optimize care for patients and reduce the burden on staff," commented Karen Simonton, Strategic Alliance Director at the OrthoForum, a national physician specialty organization. "Price transparency is an urgent priority on a national level and, as an organization with many of the country's largest privately owned orthopedic practices as members, we encourage all OrthoForum members to embrace price transparency. The CSMO partnership with HealthMe shows that compliance with price transparency requirements does not have to be complicated and puts the needs of patients at the center of these efforts."

"Our mission is to serve our patients with the best possible orthopedic care and exemplary human kindness, dignity and respect. We also are committed to assuring our patients have all the information they need about their treatment options and are engaged in their care and recovery. That begins with providing patients an upfront, fair, and transparent price," commented Becky Farmer, CEO of CSMO. "Our entire team is dedicated to researching and adopting the most innovative and consumer-friendly technologies, and we have seen rapid improvements in providing transparent pricing to patients while streamlining the payment process for our staff."

"Based on their commitment to practice excellence, innovation, and the consumer-focused transformation of healthcare, we're pleased to support CSMO with our platform and provide their patients with a comprehensive menu of transparent pricing," commented Dr. Mike Havig, HealthMe founder and CEO. "We share CSMO's commitment to elevating the consumer experience in healthcare and optimizing staff time to better focus on patient care and eliminating unnecessary paperwork."

About CSMO

The Center for Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics began as a medical practice in 1979 that evolved over time to meet the changing needs of our region. CSMO physicians are board certified and ready to assist patients in several orthopaedic specialties, and we take pride in their commitment to training in the latest in procedures and technologies. CSMO has added locations and specialties to meet the needs of patients with multiple office locations in Chattanooga as well as in Hixson, Cleveland and Sequatchie County. The physicians of the Center for Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics are considered leaders in their profession, not just in Chattanooga, but the Southeast region, and setting the standard for sports medicine in the Tennessee Valley.

More information can be found at https://sportmed.com/.

About HealthMe™

HealthMe™ (https://healthmedocs.com) is an online platform that gives medical groups and practices a simple and proven price transparency solution to serve the growing population of Direct-Pay patients and health consumers. Founded and developed by doctors, HealthMe's revenue-accelerator platform combines the best features of a consumer-friendly online marketplace with the security of a specialized healthcare payment-processing solution. With validated success in automating the process of Good Faith Estimates (GFEs), HealthMe is the first company to provide GFEs in 11 languages. HealthMe helps patients find the best healthcare options while saving money on their care while streamlining administrative process for overburdened staff. It provides practices with a complete, tested solution focused on "retailing" services for improved growth, staff efficiency, and patient loyalty.

