Join MDC’s Burr Oak Woods free Conservation Carnival Oct. 1 in Blue Springs

Kansas City, Mo. – Four decades ago, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) opened the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center and Conservation Area at Blue Springs. Now, MDC welcomes generations of nature enthusiasts to celebrate the nature center’s 40th anniversary with a free Conservation Carnival from 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 1401 N.W. Park Road.

Visitors will find special conservation exhibits, nature games and crafts for children, food trucks, animal shows, and other special displays and activities. MDC staff and volunteers will be on hand to talk with visitors about conservation and outdoor recreation. Visitors can also walk the nature trails near the center.

The nature center is a centerpiece within the 1,071-acre Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area. Trails in the area wind through forest, woodlands, and restored grasslands. Wildlife such as deer and wild turkeys are often spotted by hikers.

Individuals and families of all ages are welcome at the Conservation Carnival. Registration is not required. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. For more information, call 816-228-3766, or visit https://mdc.mo.gov/burroakwoods.