Lesson-Filled Children’s Book Teaches Children to “Unplug”
The Masterpiece “The Adventures of the Bungalow Fly” Now Out in Stores!ETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What better way to engage children than story-telling? And what other way to transform children’s lives than using color, fun, adventure, and beautiful rhymes?
The new book “The Adventures of the Bungalow Fly” is one book that will surely capture children’s attention worldwide. Not only is it colorful, adventure-packed, and fun, but it shares one of the most important lessons to today’s generation: that digital addiction should be treated or prevented.
While digital technology has made our lives more effective and efficient, the book believes that parents have to track children’s consumption of digital technology, paired by teaching them to limit its use.
Written by Tony Azar, the book aims to bring children back to the sunny playgrounds through humorous depictions of character, and beautifully-stringed rhymes, wonderfully-made illustrations and colorful depictions.
The book is a perfect fit for a bedtime story-reading.
The book tells a story of a man and a “bungalow fly”. The fly tries to distract the man who was plugged into his digital devices. The man does not want to move away from his gadgets. The fly tries her very best to steal his attention and bring him to the sunny and green outdoors, but the man does not want to follow and argues with the fly.
How will a fly entice a man to unplug and play with her outside?
The book starts with its first few phrases with a catchy string of words: “There once was a man who sat on his rump. He never went out, and he never got up. Never would play or turn the phone ringer off. He never would say tizipitty, Ippitty kip. He just sat his whole life in front of a screen. He lived for his gadgets, if you know what I mean,” Azar writes.
Find out the beautiful ending of this lesson-filled story in “The Adventures of the Bungalow Fly”, now available on Amazon and other leading digital platforms worldwide.
