Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles Plymouth Service Center Continues to be Temporarily Closed through at least October 10th

Customers are being redirected to conduct specific business transactions at nearby service center locations, online, and AAA branches, if applicable

Scheduled road tests will still be conducted at the Plymouth Service Center location during closure

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is announcing the Plymouth Service Center, located at 40 Industrial Park Road, will continue to be temporarily closed through at least October 10 due to ongoing cleanup following flooding caused by a water pipe that burst on Sunday, September 11. Building materials damaged by water must be removed, repairs to the location made, and additional steps must be taken before the location opens to the public.

“We appreciate the patience of our customers while the service center location in Plymouth is cleaned up following water damage at the facility on September 11,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. “Customers who need a road test can still be served at the Plymouth center but other customers with other transaction needs should visit our website to see if the transaction can be done online or plan to be served at another service center or make an appointment to visit an AAA branch, if the customer is a member of AAA.”

The Registry’s staff who would work normally out of the Plymouth location are being temporarily reassigned to customer service centers in Taunton and South Yarmouth:

Taunton Service Center – 1 Washington Street, Taunton, MA 02780

South Yarmouth Service Center - 1084 MA-28, South Yarmouth, MA 02664

The Registry recommends that customers review more than 40 transactions and services that are available online, such as paying a fee, scheduling a road test, and renewing a registration, at Mass.gov/rmv.