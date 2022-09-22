Wrestling at its finest – 21st Annual Timmy Takedown

Dr. Doom gives a wrestling belt to one of the winning kids. A champion receives his belt from Dr. Doom Timmy Global Health

Kids with Disabilities show off their Abilities in the Ring as they take on Dr. Doom and his team of wrestlers.

KIRKLIN, IN, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Showcasing the best of the human spirit, this not to be missed event will feature children with disabilities getting in a pro- wrestling ring to showcase their abilities and win their wrestling belts by competing against Dr. Doom (Dr. Chuck Dietzen) and his team of wrestlers. This event is a way for local kids to help raise money to benefit kids in need locally and around the globe.Join us at the Farmer’s Bank Parking Lot on Saturday, October 8, from 1:00-3:00 p.m.Main Event Sponsors include Farmer’s Bank and International School of Indiana. Wrestler sponsors include Bookers, Big T’s Auto Parts, Document Mountain, Merit Pointe Insurance, Kenney Orthopedics, Traveler’s Point Distillery, and Wired Coffee Bar.“These kids show off their abilities and what they can do. This is one of the most heartwarming things you will see.” – Dr. Chuck Dietzen, “Dr. Doom”.About Timmy Global Health Timmy Global Health, Winners of the 2022 Kiwanis International Service Medal, is an Indiana not-for-profit This year we commemorate 25 years of Timmy Global Health. Timmy was started in Indiana by Dr. Chuck Dietzen who had an idea to help provide healthcare globally and to train the next generation of global health leaders. In 2010, Dr. Mercy Obeime merged her Mercy Foundation joining Dr. Chuck Dietzen and expanding our global reach. Timmy supports care sites across the United States and in Latin America and Africa. Timmy has served over 200,000 patients through Medical Service Trips and local follow-up care.With over 20 active high school and collegiate chapters across the nation, we continue to engage student volunteers and empower communities for better health outcomes.

Timmy Takedown Promotional Video