New pro-helmed full-service talent agency Pulse Nova launches in the Philippines
• Famed content creator Ghost Wrecker appointed Talent Director • Agency to nurture next generation of content creators and gaming talent in the Philippines
As Talent Director of Pulse Nova Philippines, I want to thank the founders for giving me this opportunity to share my knowledge. I'll give my best to produce high calibre talents for the industry.”MANILA, PHILIPPINES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulse Nova, a new talent agency in the growing gaming industry hub of Southeast Asia has launched, co-founded by Singaporean esports veterans, Jayf Soh and Bobby Sim. The full-service agency will have presence in the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore and will look to provide representation for content creators, strategists, and social influencers as well as esports and gaming talent in each market.
— Ghost Wrecker
In the Philippines, the agency will be led by famed content creator Ghost Wrecker, who will be tasked with nurturing budding talent, and developing the next generation of creators. He will also have an eye on growing the agency and fostering further growth of the country’s esports and gaming scene.
Ghost Wrecker, also known as "Trash Talk King" in the Philippines, currently holds the record as the ‘Most Viewed Influencer’ having 1.2 billion total views in a year. He started out as a ROS (Rules of Survival) streamer and is known for his sense of humor and use of witty lines and trash talking while playing 1 vs 1 with random players of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.
Aside for streaming Ghost Wrecker has several businesses, and is also an Actor, Script Writer, Stage and Talent Director. This wide range of exposure has enabled him to leverage his creativity when it comes to content creation on different social media platforms.
Ghost Wrecker is also known for his charitable works. In 2022, he granted scholarships to 15 students, using his personal earnings made from making videos and streaming, to help them achieve their dreams. Ghost Wrecker has long been an advocate for education and believes it is the main driver to success.
Currently, he is studying filmmaking and is proudly expecting his first child with Queen Wrecker, making his dedication to work even stronger for his growing family.
“Right now, I’m focused on upskilling myself by studying filmmaking so I can make even better-quality content for my fans and supporters. I want to share the passion that I have through making short films, and I hope it will be an inspiration to others.”
“As a Talent Director of Pulse Nova Philippines, I want to thank the founders for giving me this opportunity to share my knowledge. I will give my absolute best to produce high calibre talents for the industry,” said Ghost Wrecker who was previously a Stage Director at Tanghalan At Obra.
The initial roster of signed up talent in the Philippines features top names including the likes of Nix who has 6.3 million followers, together with Yuri Gaming, Erin Cordovez, Onepipti, Myreli, Honda Beast, Elyza, Chuchi, and Shin Gonzaga. Collectively, they’ll reach a fan base of almost 40 million people.
Jayf Soh, Co-founder of Pulse Nova remarked, “It’s interesting to see the number of talent agencies trying to penetrate gaming and having difficulty doing so because they don’t understand the nuances of the industry, nor have the network or access to the best talent as we do.
This is why our Pulse Nova leadership team is made up of the most successful names in each of their respective markets. I’m confident we’ll be the agency of choice for the Philippines, given our strength is in gaming and esports and its subcultures. At the end of the day our goal is to provide aspiring and existing talent the tools and opportunities they need to succeed.”
According to Grand View Research, “The global esports market was valued at USD 2,008.4 million in 2021. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing live streaming of games, formidable investments, rising audience reach, engagement activities, and infrastructure for league tournaments are the factors influencing the market growth. The profitable opportunities created by increasing professionalization in the industry for influencers, gamers, event organizers, and game developers benefit the market. Millennials consider esports a professional career option, owing to the increasing popularity of gaming tournaments, one-to-one sponsorships, streaming revenues, and impressive international prize pools.”
