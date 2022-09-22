MNSO & AMPE Class Actions: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Top Class Action Firm, Reminds Investors to Contact the Firm and Actively Participate

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2022 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

MINISO Group Holding LimitedMNSO

Class Period: MINISO securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with MINISO's October 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO").

Deadline: October 17, 2022

For more info:www.bgandg.com/mnso.

The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants and other undisclosed related parties owned and controlled a much larger amount of MINISO stores than previously stated; (2) as a result, MINISO concealed its true costs; (3) the Company did not represent its true business model; (4) defendants, including the Company and its Chairman, engaged in planned unusual and unclear transactions; (5) as a result of at least one of these transactions, the Company is at risk of breaching contracts with Chinese authorities; (6) the Company would imminently and drastically drop its franchise fees; and (7) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.AMPE

Class Period: December 29, 2020 - August 3, 2022

Deadline: October 17, 2022

For more info:www.bgandg.com/ampe.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business operations and prospects. Specifically, defendants: (1) inflated the Company's true ability to successfully file a Biologics License Application (BLA) for Ampio; (2) inflated the results of the AP-013 study of Ampion (the Company's lead product with "unique immunomodulatory action and anti-inflammatory effects" used to treat individuals with inflammatory conditions including, but not limited to, severe osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK)) and the timing of unblinding the data from the AP-013 study; and (3) that, as a result, of the foregoing, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

