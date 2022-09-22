East Bay Community Energy Expands to the City of Stockton

EBCE to offer clean energy at lower rates & bring local investment via clean power programs and jobs for Stockton residents in 2024

OAKLAND, Calif. , Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- East Bay Community Energy (EBCE), a leading community-based power provider, will expand its service to the City of Stockton, California to bring greater clean energy options at more affordable rates, while reinvesting its revenue into the community through services such as its solar and backup storage, home efficiency, and electric vehicle (EV) charging offerings. The City of Stockton's City Council voted unanimously to join EBCE at their September 13 meeting, and EBCE's Board of Directors voted unanimously to accept the City of Stockton into their Joint Powers Authority at their meeting on September 21.

Unlike traditional investor-owned utilities that distribute profits to shareholders and investors, community-centered power providers like EBCE benefit cities by enabling them to choose how their energy is sourced and by reinvesting excess revenue into their local economies through programs. By joining EBCE, Stockton can strengthen its energy and economic resilience, while avoiding the costs and risks of setting up its own power agency.

With this latest expansion into the Central Valley, Stockton will become EBCE's second-largest city – after the City of Oakland – when it officially initiates its community-choice program in 2024. To date, EBCE serves more than 1.7 million residents and businesses throughout Alameda County and the City of Tracy.

"Not only is community choice energy an example of democracy at work, but it also provides a sustainable, ongoing channel of resources into our city," said Stockton City Councilmember Dan Wright. "This is about more than just lowering emissions; this will boost our economic development and resilience for the long term."

The addition of Stockton advances EBCE's mission to scale renewable energy and further diversifies its customer base so it can support more low- to medium-income households, many of which can benefit from the range of programs EBCE offers to provide incentives for adopting clean energy options. EBCE is poised to see an annual load increase of 20% and an increase in accounts by 17% with the addition of City of Stockton customers.

"EBCE works closely with our communities in the East Bay and Central Valley to power everything better," said Nick Chaset, CEO at East Bay Community Energy. "We hope this inspires more municipalities, in California and beyond, to form or join local community-choice energy programs that bring the advantage of lower prices, greener energy, and more equitable energy access."

About East Bay Community Energy (EBCE)

East Bay Community Energy (EBCE) is a not-for-profit public agency that operates a Community Choice Energy program for Alameda County and fourteen incorporated cities, serving more than 1.7 million residential and commercial customers. EBCE initiated service in June 2018 and expanded to Tracy in neighboring San Joaquin County in 2021. As one of 24 community choice aggregation (CCA) programs operating in California, EBCE is part of the movement to expedite the climate action goals of their communities and those of California. EBCE is committed to providing clean power at competitive rates while reinvesting in its local communities. For more information about East Bay Community Energy, visit ebce.org.

About the City of Stockton

The City of Stockton is in California's Central Valley and has grown from a community with agricultural roots to an urban destination. With a multi-ethnic and multi-cultural population of more than 320,000 residents, Stockton is now the 11th largest city in California. The City of Stockton has many beautiful tree-lined, neighborhoods located on the water, a bustling, deep water Port of Stockton, and is home to one of the nation's largest transportation and logistics hubs.

Our Vision: Stockton will become the best city in America to live, raise a family, and grow a business. To assist in achieving this vision, the Stockton City Council has made a commitment to providing the community with the opportunity to experience lower electric rates, while accelerating the transition to sustainable power sources and creating local jobs in sustainable energy development.

