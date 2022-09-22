Allegiant Introduces Allegiant Pay Powered by Uplift Through Expanded Long Term Partnership with Buy Now Pay Later Leader Uplift

Offering a new way to pay - customers can travel now and pay over time on all Allegiant bookings for flights, hotels and car rentals

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uplift, the only enterprise Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) solution serving the world's top travel and retail brands, has grown its long standing partnership with Allegiant by introducing Allegiant Pay Powered by Uplift on all flights, hotel and car rental bookings making it even easier for customers to pay over time.

The new brand Allegiant Pay Powered by Uplift aligns with Allegiant's company mission to offer value and affordability to customers, creating memories that last forever. This enhanced way to pay also now offers customers one easy click to estimate how much they can spend and pay over time, making the booking of their next getaway even easier and more budget friendly.

Since 1999, Allegiant has been connecting customers to the people, places and experiences that matter most. Focused on taking travelers from small to mid-sized cities and jet setting to popular leisure destinations, Allegiant now offers service into more than 30 airports across the country. Allegiant is also a travel company at heart offering easy bookings for all the necessities of a memorable family trip or group getaway.

"From inception, Allegiant has remained committed to affordable and accessible travel. That's why we're introducing Allegiant Pay Powered by Uplift, allowing our customers to go now and rest easy knowing they can pay it with low monthly installments. Our extended partnership with Uplift means Allegiant customers will have a flexible payment option for flights, hotels and car rentals as we continue to grow," said Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

"From the beginning of our partnership, Allegiant believed in the power of Uplift's pay over time solution to create yet another way for consumers to associate Allegiant with accessibility and value," said Tom Botts, Uplift Chief Commercial Officer. "One of the many reasons we enjoy our growing relationship with Allegiant is their commitment to consumer value, for not only flights but complete vacation packages as well."

Uplift partners with over 200 of the world's leading airlines, cruise lines, resorts and other major travel providers to offer BNPL payment options to help more consumers make meaningful purchases and experience the travel that they deserve.

Allegiant Pay, Powered by Uplift - is now available for purchases beginning as low as $49 and for 3 to 11 month terms, with no late fees or prepayment penalties. Customers can book today and fly as soon as tomorrow – even before they are finished making their payments. For more information, visit Allegiant Pay Powered by Uplift .

*Down payment may be required. Actual terms are based on your credit score and other factors and may vary. Not everyone is eligible, and some states are not served, including IA and WV. Loans made through Uplift are offered by these lending partners: www.uplift.com/lenders.

Allegiant – Together We Fly™

Las Vegas-based Allegiant ALGT is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic round trip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

About Uplift

Uplift is the leading Buy Now Pay Later solution empowering people to get more out of life, one thoughtful purchase at a time. Serving the world's top enterprise level travel and retail brands, Uplift's complete range of flexible payment options drive higher conversion and loyalty for partners, while giving customers a simple, surprise-free way to pay over time with no late fees or prepayment penalties. Uplift is currently available throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit Uplift.com .

