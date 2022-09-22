Everyware® Named 2022 MX Innovator Award Winner at the Money Experience Summit

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's third Money Experience Summit, Everyware® was named the winner of the 2022 MX Innovator Award in the Connectivity category, recognized for its focus on accelerating Open Finance by prioritizing the use of modern connections. As a partner of MX to access financial data, Everyware provides customers a seamless verification experience with the least amount of friction when accessing financial accounts. The event took place Sept. 20 – 22 in Snowbird, Utah.

Larry Talley and Scott Orlinsky launched Everyware in 2015. Everyware provides a feature-rich, highly secure payment and engagement ecosystem including contactless, online, and in-person payments, combined with two-way communication that can be easily integrated and scalable across platforms. Businesses of any size can easily send and collect payments faster, safer, and simpler, while improving customer experience from the convenience of their mobile devices.

"We are honored to be named among the finalists and proud to be named winner in our category. The recognition further showcases our commitment to providing the best payments solutions to clients and customers alike," said Everyware Founder and CEO Larry Talley.

The annual awards honor the organizations that are using the power of data to deliver exceptional money experiences for their customers. The event features the financial industry's foremost thought leaders and practitioners discussing how to accelerate the future of money and deliver data-driven money experiences.

For more information, visit Everyware at Everyware.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT EVERYWARE

Launched by Larry Talley and Scott Orlinsky in 2015, Everyware is a leading contactless payments and customer engagement solutions company. Everyware offers payment solutions for organizations in a wide variety of industries helping companies collect payments and connect with customers, especially through text messaging, the ultimate contactless technology. The company helps clients to boost revenue, reduce chargebacks and refunds, as well as improve customer service. There is no other highly secure, mobile communication platform and payment gateway on the market that combines these tools to meet the demand. It is the most straightforward, simple and scalable Pay by Text platform that has the capability to work alongside existing systems with easy integration.

ABOUT MX

MX Technologies, Inc., a leader in Open Finance, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 13,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @MX or visit www.mx.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS FOR EVERYWARE:

Jessica Wade Pfeffer | 305-804-8424 | jessica@jwipr.com

Tyler Sminkey | 786-390-8510 | tyler@jwipr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/everyware-named-2022-mx-innovator-award-winner-at-the-money-experience-summit-301630685.html

SOURCE Everyware