Nasdaq to Hold Third Quarter 2022 Investor Conference Call

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq NDAQ has scheduled its Third Quarter 2022 financial results announcement.

WHO:  Nasdaq's CEO, CFO, and additional members of its senior management team
   
WHAT: Review Nasdaq's Third Quarter 2022 financial results
   
WHEN:  Wednesday, October 19, 2022
  Results Call: 8:00 AM Eastern

Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.

All participants can access the conference via webcast through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/.

Note: The press release for the Third Quarter 2022 results will be posted on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/ on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq NDAQ is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Media Relations Contact:

Will Briganti
+1.646.964.8169
william.briganti@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Investor Relations Contact:

Ed Ditmire, CFA
+1.212.401.8737
ed.ditmire@nasdaq.com 

-NDAQF-


