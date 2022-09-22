Rapid Finance Announces New Brand Identity, Website, and New Business Lines

Rapid Finance, a market leader in helping small businesses find sustainable and customized financing solutions through a fast and simple application process, announced updates to its corporate branding in response to accelerated company growth and strong industry adoption of its scalable, purpose-built solutions to drive efficient SMB financing and servicing.

In addition to the new brand initiatives, Rapid Finance also announced the formation of Rapid Finance Enterprise, a new business segment containing the company's servicing and technology businesses that serve enterprise customers with financial technology and business services solutions.

Through Rapid Finance's Lending-as-a-Service (LaaS) business model, the restructuring positions corporate partners to readily apply the company's technology and servicing business capabilities to support their portfolios at every level.

"There is an increasing need for fast and simple financing solutions for small businesses, especially those still recovering from the impact of the pandemic," said Will Tumulty, CEO, Rapid Finance. "As a company, we have realized tremendous revenue growth and diversification in the past two years, so we are pleased to build upon this momentum to demonstrate the breadth of financial services, financing and technology solutions that we bring to our clients and partners across all of Rapid Finance's business segments."

Since 2005, Rapid has leveraged its premier marketplace funding platform to help small businesses identify the best working capital solutions for their business needs, while also providing essential same-day funding capabilities. Rapid Finance's complete suite of customized financing solutions includes lines of credit, merchant cash advances, and SMB loans, as well as financial products from 60+ funders through the Rapid Funding Network.

About Rapid Finance

Rapid Finance has a proven track record of helping small businesses (and those who support them) succeed and since 2005, has been offering fast, simple, and trusted financing options that provide small businesses with access to capital when they need it most. Using a thoughtful combination of technology, speed and deep industry expertise, Rapid Finance has helped millions of small business clients find financing plans that meet their unique business needs. Visit www.rapidfinance.com.

