Oxygen Concentrators Market Size, Share, Growth with top industry Players 2022 - 2030

Oxygen Concentrators Market was estimated at $3.30 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $6.06 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.90% from 2021 to 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oxygen concentrators and cylinders are used for providing oxygen supplies to the patients. Having said that, the delivery methods are quite different in both the oxygen suppliers. If we have a look at the market in India, Oxygen Cylinders are used more often but there has been but there is a hike observed in the consumption of oxygen concentrators and is gaining popularity amongst the healthcare faculties.

The global Oxygen Concentrators Market was estimated at $3.30 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $6.06 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.90% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11239

Daily exposure to environmental pollution, increase in population susceptible to indoor air pollutants, and rise in number of active smokers across the world drive the growth of the global oxygen concentrators market. On the other hand, stringent regulatory procedures and high costs of oxygen concentrators restrain the growth to some extent. However, high growth potential in emerging markets and upsurge in geriatric population are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

Oxygen gas treatment has now been thoroughly executed on patients for the therapy of chronic health issues to improve energy levels and sustain superior quality life of the patients.

Also, special attention is drawn to both the import and local manufacturing of medical oxygen gas to ensure its uninterrupted supply to designated COVID-19 hospitals identified by the local administration. These factors have impacted the global oxygen concentrators market positively.

To take care of the infected population the demand for medical supplies is increasing. Respiratory support devices such as atomizer, life-support machine, oxygen generator, and monitor are among the majorly used medical devices in primary clinical treatment. Moreover, COVID-19 has led to a huge surge in demand for medical supplies such as personal protective equipment including masks, gloves, and protective eyeglasses. With a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide, the need for medical supplies keeps on rising among, both from healthcare professionals and civil populations for precautionary measures. Manufacturers of these products have a chance to capitalize on this increased demand for medical supplies to ensure adequate and continuous supply of personal protective equipment in the market.

Owing to such factors, COVID 19 is expected to have a significant impact on the Medical oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders market.

Based on region, the market across North America held the major share in 2020, garnering around two-fifths of the global market. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.90% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global oxygen concentrators market report include Invacare Corporation, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Inogen, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Chart Industries, Inc. (AirSep), Supera Anesthesia Innovations, GCE Group, Nidek Medical, O2 Concepts, Teijin Limited. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11239

Questions answered in the Medical oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders Market research report:

What are the leading market players active in the Medical oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders market?

What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports-

Japan Oxygen Concentrators Market

South Korea Oxygen Concentrators Market

Singapore Oxygen Concentrators Market

China Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Indonesia Oxygen Concentrators Market

Australia Oxygen Concentrators Market

Taiwan Oxygen Concentrators Market

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of 'Market Research Reports' and 'Business Intelligence Solutions.' AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.