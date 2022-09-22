Spectra Logic and iRODS Consortium Partner to Provide Glacier-Like Tier of Storage for Data-Driven Organizations

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colorado, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Logic, a global leader in data management and data storage solutions, today announced a collaboration with the iRODS Consortium to create a joint solution built upon Spectra Vail® software, Spectra BlackPearl® S3 storage and the iRODS data management platform. The combined solution enables customers to use industry-standard cloud interfaces for on-premises disk and on-premises glacier* storage with object tape, while unlocking multi-site/multi-cloud capabilities.

The iRODS integration with BlackPearl S3 allows organizations to leverage the performance and cost benefits of on-premises glacier storage as disk or tape to access “cold” data and automate workflows, while the integration with Vail provides access to cloud services across multiple clouds. Spectra Vail software and BlackPearl S3 storage have been tested with the iRODS S3 storage resource plugin to fully support the Amazon® S3 abstraction that iRODS delivers. The new functionality is available as part of the iRODS 4.2.11 release.

"Organizations that need an on-prem glacier tier will see many benefits with the interoperability between BlackPearl S3 and the iRODS data management platform,” said David Feller, Spectra Logic vice president of product management and solutions engineering. “Organizations will be able to take full advantage of on-prem storage and the public, private and hybrid cloud by leveraging the Vail and iRODS integration.”

"The combined Spectra Logic and iRODS solution will enable organizations that rely heavily on tape to archive petabytes of valuable digital data economically and efficiently in a glacier-like tier,” said Terrell Russell, executive director of the iRODS Consortium. “We look forward to a lasting collaboration with Spectra Logic that will help our mutual customers drive innovation and accelerate business results."

*Amazon Glacier is a registered trademark of Amazon Technologies, Inc.

# # #

About the iRODS Consortium

The iRODS Consortium is a membership-based organization that guides development and support of iRODS as free open-source software for data discovery, workflow automation, secure collaboration, and data virtualization. The iRODS Consortium provides a production-ready iRODS distribution and iRODS professional integration services, training, and support. The consortium is administered by founding member RENCI, a research institute for applications of cyberinfrastructure located at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, USA.

About Spectra Logic

Spectra Logic develops a full range of Attack Hardened™ data management and data storage solutions for a multi-cloud world. Dedicated solely to data storage innovation for more than 40 years, Spectra Logic helps organizations modernize their IT infrastructures and protect and preserve their data with a broad portfolio of solutions that enable them to manage, migrate, store and preserve business data long-term, along with features to make them ransomware resilient, whether on-premises, in a single cloud, across multiple clouds, or in all locations at once. To learn more, visit www.spectralogic.com.

Follow Spectra Logic on social media:

Twitter: @spectralogic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/spectralogic

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/spectra-logic

Instagram: @spectralogic

Spectra and Spectra Logic are registered trademarks of Spectra Logic Corporation. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Attachments

Susan Merriman Spectra Logic 303 449-6444,1378 susanm@spectralogic.com Kim Pegnato A3 Communications 781-835-7118 Kim.pegnato@a3communicationspr.com