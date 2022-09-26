Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,446 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 252,562 in the last 365 days.

Children’s Square Announces Open House for Remodeled Emergency Shelter

Childrens Square Logo

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children’s Square U.S.A. is pleased to announce an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly remodeled children’s emergency shelter. The $250,000 renovation includes a new roof, flooring, paint, furniture, lighting and kitchen appliances. These upgrades ensure a welcoming environment for children needing emergency living services.

The children’s emergency shelter open house is part of the 140-year anniversary celebration of Children’s Square U.S.A.

“Children’s Square is celebrating 140 years of service to children in the community. As part of the celebration, we are proud to unveil the newly renovated children’s emergency shelter,” said President & CEO Dr. Viv Ewing. “The therapeutic design will help to reduce the impact of trauma and provide a homelike environment for the children in our care. The emergency shelter is the only program meeting the emergency needs of children in Southwest Iowa through short-term care for children ages birth through 17.”

Children’s Square U.S.A. stakeholders and the public are invited to join the celebration at the main campus, 520 N 7th St on Friday, Oct. 7. There will be snacks and refreshments starting at 1 p.m. before the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 2 p.m.

For more information, please contact Chief Administrative Officer, Phil Taylor at (712) 828-7456 or ptaylor@childrenssquare.org.

About Children’s Square U.S.A.
Founded in 1882, Christian Home Association-Children’s Square U.S.A. is a private, non-profit, non-denominational organization with a history of caring for children and families for 140 years. Fully licensed and accredited with more than 150 employees, Children’s Square offers programs and services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The organization’s main campus is located in Council Bluffs, Iowa, with an office in Omaha, Nebraska that offers counseling, foster care and behavioral health programs.

Phil Taylor
Children’s Square U.S.A.
+1 712-828-7456
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Children’s Square Announces Open House for Remodeled Emergency Shelter

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.