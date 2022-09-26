Children’s Square Announces Open House for Remodeled Emergency Shelter

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children’s Square U.S.A. is pleased to announce an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly remodeled children’s emergency shelter. The $250,000 renovation includes a new roof, flooring, paint, furniture, lighting and kitchen appliances. These upgrades ensure a welcoming environment for children needing emergency living services.

The children’s emergency shelter open house is part of the 140-year anniversary celebration of Children’s Square U.S.A.

“Children’s Square is celebrating 140 years of service to children in the community. As part of the celebration, we are proud to unveil the newly renovated children’s emergency shelter,” said President & CEO Dr. Viv Ewing. “The therapeutic design will help to reduce the impact of trauma and provide a homelike environment for the children in our care. The emergency shelter is the only program meeting the emergency needs of children in Southwest Iowa through short-term care for children ages birth through 17.”

Children’s Square U.S.A. stakeholders and the public are invited to join the celebration at the main campus, 520 N 7th St on Friday, Oct. 7. There will be snacks and refreshments starting at 1 p.m. before the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 2 p.m.

For more information, please contact Chief Administrative Officer, Phil Taylor at (712) 828-7456 or ptaylor@childrenssquare.org.

About Children’s Square U.S.A.

Founded in 1882, Christian Home Association-Children’s Square U.S.A. is a private, non-profit, non-denominational organization with a history of caring for children and families for 140 years. Fully licensed and accredited with more than 150 employees, Children’s Square offers programs and services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The organization’s main campus is located in Council Bluffs, Iowa, with an office in Omaha, Nebraska that offers counseling, foster care and behavioral health programs.