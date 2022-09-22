CarLotz Announces Industry-Leading ‘Drivers Seat Advantage’ Program to Benefit Used Car Buyers

New Benefits Include One-of-a-Kind 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Warranty, Low-Price Match, and 7-Day/400-Mile Return Policy

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarLotz, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOTZ), a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace announced today it has launched the Driver’s Seat Advantage program. The new program provides even more benefits to CarLotz’s unique consignment model by offering used car buyers shopping online or in-hub access to the Driver’s Seat Advantage. Most cars sold at CarLotz are eligible for the new program which includes a one-of-a-kind 12-Month/12,000-Mile Warranty, a Low-Price Match, and 7-Day/400-Mile Return Policy.



“Now more than ever, buying a car can be overwhelming,” said Liz Messick, Vice President of Operations. “We are excited to introduce the Driver’s Seat Advantage Program as one more way CarLotz continues to lead the industry by keeping customer service at the forefront of our mission to create the world’s greatest vehicle buying and selling experience.”

The Driver’s Seat Advantage includes

12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Warranty - Most of our vehicles come with a 12-Month / 12,000-Mile Limited Warranty.

Low Price Match - If you find a comparable car, within 100-miles of the hub where the vehicle is being sold, with a lower price, we’ll match the lower price.

7-Day/400-Mile Return Policy – You may return a vehicle within 7-days/ 400-miles of their signed Buyer’s Order.



Some restrictions may apply. For additional details visit Carlotz.com/faq or speak with a sales coach at your local hub.

About CarLotz

CarLotz operates a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to easily access the retail sales channel. CarLotz’s mission is to create the world’s greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. CarLotz is a technology-enabled buying, sourcing, and selling model that offers an omni-channel experience and diverse selection of vehicles. Our technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics, along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channels. For more information, please visit www.carlotz.com .

