Smartphone Display Market Projected to Hit USD 123.7 Billion at a 8.30% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Smartphone Display Market Research Report - By Type, Display Technology, Size, resolution - Forecast till 2030”, poised to reach USD 123.7 BN by 2030, growing at an 8.30% CAGR during the forecasted period (2022-2030).

The global smartphone display market is witnessing rapid revenue growth. The market rises attributes to technological advances in displays and smartphones. Besides, substantial R&D investments made into the development of displays and connectivity solutions drive the growth of the market. The increasing adoption of advanced display technologies, such as OLED and AMOLED in Smartphones, boosts the market size.

As technologies mature, they influence market trends and market opportunities. Additionally, the increasing use of HD interfaces in smartphones influences market revenue. Furthermore, the increasing trend of live streaming and OTT content positively impact the market growth. OLED technology is rapidly replacing existing LED and LCD technologies from various smartphone brands.

Conversely, the high cost of OLED and AMOLED displays is a major factor impeding the market growth. Nevertheless, the augmenting demand for high image quality and better image resolution would support the market growth throughout the assessment period. The display quality is measured by contrast ratio, color calibration, brightness, and sunlight legibility.

There are many types of displays available in the market today. These include LCD (Liquid Crystal Display), IPS-LCD (In-Plane Switching Liquid Crystal Display), OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode), AMOLED (Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode), and others. The screen combined with the touch element is a major element of the user interface. LCDs consist of a matrix of Liquid Crystals and can be very visible in direct sunlight.

IPS-LCDs have become a common display type for mid-range to high-end phones, providing a superior viewing angle and better color reproduction. OLEDs & AMOLEDs emit light, which eliminates the need for the backlight and, therefore, can allow a potentially thinner panel. The main benefit of OLED and AMOLED displays is that they can produce their own light, eliminating the need for a backlight and cutting down on energy requirements.

AMOLED technology is far superior to LED and LCD technology and has low power consumption. The increasing adoption of these displays across the smartphone industry boosts the market size. Additionally, the growing demand for energy-efficient displays for smartphones and other electronic devices escalates the market on the global level.

Smartphone Display Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size By 2030 USD 123.7 Billion CAGR From 2022 to 2030 8.30% Base Year 2021 Time Period 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities The increasing prime market of TV, monitor, smart-phone, and tablets Key Market Drivers Increased higher cost

The varied scope of modern 3D display penetration

Smartphone Display Market Segments

The smartphone display market is segmented into types, display technologies, sizes, resolutions, and regions. The type segment is sub-segmented into capacitive, resistive display screens, and others. The display technology segment is sub-segmented into TFT-LCD, IPS-LCD, OLED, AMOLED, and others.

The size segment is sub-segmented into 0–4 inches, 4–5 inches, 5–6 inches, and above 6 inches. The resolution segment is sub-segmented into 720 x 1280, 1920 x 1080, and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into Americas, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World.

Smartphone Display Market Geographical Analysis

The Asia Pacific dominates the global smartphone display market. The region has long been attracting foreign investors with its raw material advantage and the availability of cost-competitive workforces, impacting its market share. Besides, increasing numbers of smartphone users and vast smartphone industries in the region boost the market size. With the presence of a large number of smartphone industries, China, Japan, and India hold sizable shares in the regional market.

North America gains the second spot globally in terms of smartphone display market revenues. The market is primarily driven by vast advances in display technologies and the proliferation of smartphones in the region. Moreover, the strong presence of notable industry players, such as Apple Inc. and Google, pushes the regional market growth. Augmented demand and availability of quality smartphone displays in the region drive the growth of the market.

Europe is another promising market for smartphone displays. The smartphone display market in this region is witnessing a rapid expansion stage. Factors such as the growing adoption of smartphone display technologies, such as OLED and AMOLED, stimulate market growth in the region. The European smartphone display market is expected to witness fabulous growth during the review period.

Smartphone Display Market Competitive Analysis

The highly competitive smartphone display market witnesses the presence of several well-established players. These players focus on innovations and improvements in product, service, and product innovations. Players incorporate strategic initiatives such as collaboration, acquisition, partnership, product & technology launch, and expansion to gain a larger competitive share.

For instance, on Aug.27, 2022, Samsung, a leading smartphone brand, announced that it is developing a dual-screen phone featuring a transparent display on the back. The patent application for the new Samsung dual-screen phone was submitted in January 2022. The World Intellectual Property purportedly develops the dual-screen technology of this smartphone Organization (WIPO), a South Korean tech business.

In another instance, on Sep.08, 2022, Apple launched its most advanced smartphone display with iPhone 14, featuring battery life and camera upgrades over its predecessor. Its four new models have larger screens between 6.1 and 6.7 inches in length and a more powerful processor. Besides, all are equipped with a larger yet lightweight sensor able to produce low-light photographs than the previous generation's quality.

