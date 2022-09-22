Toledo Solar Commences Solar Panel Shipments to Viper Networks for Commercial and Residential Deployment

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks, Inc. (OTC Pink: VPER), an international leader in the LED Street Lights products and integrated Smart Cities systems and solutions markets, is pleased to announce that the Company has started receiving solar panel shipments from Toledo Solar to commence deployment for commercial and residential customers throughout the U.S. market.



As previously announced (6/25/2021), Viper Networks entered into a strategic U.S. manufacturing and partnership agreement with Toledo Solar, Inc. (www.toledo-solar.com), to fortify the Company’s expansion into the American-made solar energy market. Toledo Solar is the only U.S. manufacturer of CdTe thin film photovoltaic (PV) for both residential and commercial rooftop markets. Their frameless, all-glass, hermetically sealed, solar panels are the most durable modules on the market, backed by an industry-leading 25-year warranty.

The first to provide utility-scale power and reliability to rooftop markets, Toledo Solar’s Cadmium Telluride (CdTe) solar panels require significantly less energy to manufacture, the shortest energy payback period and the lowest carbon footprint in the industry. In the utility space, American made, CdTe thin film solar panels have been proven to outperform foreign sourced PV-SI panels in terms of lifetime ROI (Return on Investment) and durability. As a result, they currently power approximately 40% of the American utility market and 8% of the worldwide market.

Thin-film CdTe panels are 100% recycled with over 90% of all materials reused, whereas silicon panels are mostly scrapped in local landfills, creating a growing hazardous waste problem.

The historic $739 billion ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ recently signed into law by President Biden, provides for $369 billion in Climate & Energy Investments. One of the most valuable green energy incentives included in the legislation is the 10-year extension of a federal tax credit that reduces the cost of installing a rooftop solar system by 30%, and up to 40% if the panels are Fully Made in America. Notably, Toledo Solar’s panels are currently the only panels to qualify for the 40% ITC credit (available through 2032) that applies to solar panels that are fully made in America.

According to the Biden administration, in Florida alone more than 1.1 million households will use the credit to install rooftop solar systems over the next decade, as recently reported by the South Florida Sun Sentinel newspaper.

Mr. Farid Shouekani, CEO and President of Viper Networks, Inc., commented: “The world is changing and Viper Networks is gearing up for the rapidly increasing demand for renewable energy. Our manufacturing partnership with industry leader Toledo Solar is quickly evolving as we are now in the process of staging a major proof-of-concept project with them for our EcoTech Solutions operations in Illinois, which we acquired last February.”

Mr. Aaron Bates, CEO at Toledo Solar, Inc., stated: “We are proud to help lead America’s rebirth in solar manufacturing by building utility-grade, CdTe PV solar technology panels for the residential and commercial markets. From day one, we have pledged to deliver the highest quality solar solutions while also maintaining the highest ethical standards. Our impressive team of skilled workers is entirely based at our rapidly growing factory in Ohio, where we have always sourced our components from suppliers with strict ESG controls.”

