Wisconsin Man With “Incurable” Cancer Travels To Mexico to Receive Treatment and Reduces Neck Tumor
EINPresswire.com/ -- A 57 year old man from Wisconsin traveled to Mexico to receive alternative cancer treatment after US doctors had deemed his tumor inoperable.
The tumor located on his neck has been reduced after being treated with a non-toxic breakthrough cancer treatment protocol.
Steve Vincent traveled to Mexico for alternative cancer treatment for the first time in 2021.
His journey to Tijuana came after a tumorous mass kept growing under his right jawbone.
In the United States he was told that this was an “inoperable” tumor.
“I knew I had to figure something out here because it was starting to grow. It was looking bad and getting out of hand. My wife did some research and then she told me we were going down to the Immunotherapy Institute in Tijuana. She said this was the place for me. It had the right set up for me.” said Steve.
The diagnosis was confirmed when he arrived at the Immunotherapy Institute, a cancer clinic in Tijuana, Mexico that treats international patients from all over the world, including the United States, Canada and Europe.
At the Immunotherapy Institute patients suffering various types and in different stages of cancer are treated with personalized treatment plans that are not readily available under the same roof in the United States, Canada or Europe.
Steve received a series of cancer treatment protocols that have been approved in different clinical trials all over the world; they were painless and they did not have debilitating side effects.
“We took photographs everyday during my three week stay and immediately noticed the tumor shrinking.” said Steve’s wife, Bonnie Vincent.
Steve’s tumor had already started to affect his speech and hearing.
His tumor was getting close to coming in contact with his vertebrae, when it was stopped in its tracks and shrunk.
“With cancer, time is of the essence, it doesn’t wait for anyone. In my case, I’m excited I took the leap because the treatment really worked.”
To learn more about the Immunotherapy Institute’s breakthrough treatment that Steve received, visit https://immunotherapyinstitute.com/
Rafael Cuadras
