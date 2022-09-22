Statement from Sen. Lincoln Hough on Senate Passage of Extra Session Tax Cut Bill

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, has issued a statement relating to passage of Senate Bills 3 & 5:

“Through the passage of Senate Bills 3 & 5, the Missouri Senate is leading the way in revolutionizing our state’s income tax system. The upper chamber has given its approval to a measure that would see Missouri’s top income tax rate drop for all Missourians. I am proud to have found support for my original Senate Bill 3, which will cut the state’s top income tax rate to 4.5 percent and eliminate the bottom tax bracket. Through this legislation, we are allowing Missourians to keep more of their hard-earned dollars where they belong: in their pocketbooks. In addition to immediately easing the burden of near-record inflation, this legislation also creates a blueprint that will make the Show-Me State more competitive for decades to come. I thank my colleagues for their support. I’ve been working with colleagues in the Missouri House of Representatives since the governor’s announcement and I look forward to their support so that we can send this proposal to the governor for his signature.”