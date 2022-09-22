Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,001 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 250,935 in the last 365 days.

REMINDER: Application Period for Fall 2022 Drinking Water, Wastewater and Stormwater Infrastructure Project Funding Closes at 5:00 p.m. on Sept. 30

Raleigh

The Division of Water Infrastructure’s application deadline for the Fall 2022 round of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure project funding is Sept. 30, 2022, no later than 5:00 p.m.

All applications must be completely submitted and received via the Division’s online submittal portal by 5:00 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022.

Division staff recommend that applicants upload their applications as early as possible to ensure their application will be submitted before the deadline.

To learn more about the Division of Water Infrastructure, visit: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure

You just read:

REMINDER: Application Period for Fall 2022 Drinking Water, Wastewater and Stormwater Infrastructure Project Funding Closes at 5:00 p.m. on Sept. 30

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.