REMINDER: Application Period for Fall 2022 Drinking Water, Wastewater and Stormwater Infrastructure Project Funding Closes at 5:00 p.m. on Sept. 30

Raleigh

Sep 22, 2022

The Division of Water Infrastructure’s application deadline for the Fall 2022 round of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure project funding is Sept. 30, 2022, no later than 5:00 p.m.

All applications must be completely submitted and received via the Division’s online submittal portal by 5:00 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022.

Division staff recommend that applicants upload their applications as early as possible to ensure their application will be submitted before the deadline.

To learn more about the Division of Water Infrastructure, visit: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure