Hydrocephalus Shunts Market Worth $360.01 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 3.4% CAGR - Exclusive Research Report by The Insight Partners

The hydrocephalus valves segment held the largest hydrocephalus shunts market share of 61.85% in 2021; The hospitals segment dominated the global market and held the largest market share of 54.99% in 2021; The ventriculo-peritoneal segment accounted for the largest market share of 44.44% in 2021.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Hydrocephalus Shunts Market Size, Share, Revenue, Growth Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Age Group, Type, Product, and End User”, the global hydrocephalus shunts market size is expected to grow from $286.19 million in 2021 to $360.01 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market and prominent players with their developments. The growth of the hydrocephalus shunts market is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of hydrocephalus and advancements in hydrocephalus valves. However, the high cost of treatments involving shunts and the need for revision surgeries hamper the market growth.





Hydrocephalus Shunts Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Hydrocephalus Shunts Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

B. Braun Melsungen AG (CHRISTOPH MIETHKE GMBH & CO. KG); Sophysa; HpBio Próteses, inc.; Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation; KANEKA MEDIX CORP.; Medtronic; Natus Medical Incorporated; Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG; and Desu Medical are among the key companies in the global hydrocephalus shunts market. These players are focusing on expanding, diversifying their market presence, and acquiring a novel customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In May 2020, Aesculap, Inc. launched the M.blue valve in the US, in partnership with Christoph Miethke GmbH & Co. KG (MIETHKE). The M.blue valve features advanced gravitational technology, which is incorporated with a fixed differential pressure unit in one valve.





In 2021, North America dominated the hydrocephalus shunts market. The US is a major contributor to the market in this region mainly due to better healthcare infrastructure supporting the adoption of technologically advanced shunts, and growing awareness about hydrocephalus in the country. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), hydrocephalus is projected to affect ~1–2 in every 1,000 children born in the US. Per the Los Angeles Health Organization, the University of California, ~125,000 people in the US are currently living with cerebrospinal fluid shunts. Companies in the hydrocephalus shunts market in this country are adopting organic and inorganic strategies such as acquisitions. For instance, in June 2020, Rhaeos, Inc. received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for its “FlowSense” noninvasive thermal sensor. The sensor detects CSF flow in hydrocephalic patients. Such product launches and developments are expected to boost the growth of the hydrocephalus shunts market in the US.

Increasing Prevalence of Hydrocephalus Boosts Hydrocephalus Shunts Market Growth:

Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in the brain and spinal cord protects the central nervous system from injuries and infections. The accumulation of excess CSF in brain cavities adds to intracranial pressure, thereby leading to hydrocephalus. The condition may further lead to macrocephaly and cognitive dysfunctions. Hydrocephalus is more prevalent in children and infants than in adults. Additionally, the disease is also prevalent in people aged 60 and above.





According to the Hydrocephalus Association, the disease affects over 1 million Americans. Additionally, the incidence rate of hydrocephalus in the US is 1 in every 770 babies. According to the article "Global hydrocephalus epidemiology and incidence: systematic review and meta-analysis," published in the Journal of Neurosurgery (JNS) in 2019, low-income and middle-income countries, particularly those in Africa and Latin America, incur the most significant burden of hydrocephalus. The article also states that Sub-Saharan Africa witnessed an annual incidence of more than 225,000 new cases of infant hydrocephalus, i.e., 750 new cases per 100,000 live births. Moreover, in a European cohort, the incidence rate was estimated at 110 cases of infantile hydrocephalus per 100,000 live births.

The treatment approach of hydrocephalus highly focuses on managing CSF through medical devices named shunts. The shunt systems remove excess cerebrospinal fluid from the brain and divert it to other body parts, wherein it is absorbed as a part of the circulatory process. Thus, the high incidence of hydrocephalus leads drives the demand for hydrocephalus shunts, thereby boosting the hydrocephalus market growth.

Hydrocephalus Shunts Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product, the hydrocephalus shunts market is segmented into hydrocephalus valves, hydrocephalus catheters, neuronavigation systems, and others. In 2021, the hydrocephalus valve segment accounted for the largest market share, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028.





Based on type, the hydrocephalus shunts market is segmented into ventriculo-peritoneal, ventriculo-atrial, ventriculo-pleural, and lumbo-peritonea. The ventriculo-peritoneal segment held the largest market share in 2021, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on age group, the hydrocephalus shunts market is bifurcated into pediatric and adults. The pediatric segment held a larger market share in 2021, and it is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the hydrocephalus shunts market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospital segment held the largest market share in 2021, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Browse Similar Market Research Studies:

