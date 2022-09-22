Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market study provides Worldwide Overview and Forecast 2027

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market is projected to reach USD 4.84 billion in 2027. The main factors that are expected to strengthen high growth potential for POC MDx products are continuing research and development to miniaturize tests with molecular diagnostics that enable increased patient testing with higher precision and lower turnaround times.

Increasing demand in non-laboratory environments like pharmacy clinics, doctors, and home care tests, which are, by definition, portable and safe, would likely lead to lower demand on the market over the forecast period. The demand is expected to increase in CLIA tests. A number of large international bodies, including governments of developing countries, actively support and finance continuous research and development.

In addition, a wide variety of point-of-care testing technologies has been evolving rapidly over the previous decade with a view to extending its potential market to a wider range of Medical Faculties, initially focused on the screening, monitoring, and diagnosis of infectious diseases in low income developing countries. Therefore, cardiological monitoring, oncological testing, and hematological testing are now available and/or under development.

Recent developments in microfluidics and genetic sequencing equipment have paved the way for the creation of cost-effective, highly precise, and fast test platforms that can be used as POC systems. This is a major factor that contributes substantially to the well-funded, high growth potential of the PoC molecular diagnostics market.

Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market: Analysis by focusing on Competitive landscape and Key Developments

Abbott Laboratories, Bayer Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, BioMerieux, Dako, Abaxis Inc., OraSure Technologies Inc., and Nipro Diagnostics, among others.

The research then uncovers market opportunities that are simple and gives the business valuable information that will help it thrive in the global Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care market. The report contains detailed information on the factors that will increase the market's growth over the next few years, from 2020-2027. The report discusses market segmentation, key players and types of applications, as well as rapid growth in key markets.

key findings from the report suggest

POC MDx research is used in the majority of consumer incomes for infectious diseases due to the existence of several big business companies with a wide product selection.

Another factor accountable for the dominance of this section is the rising burden of infectious disease in developed and developing countries.

The biggest business segment to produce sales is PCR-based POC studies. The widespread use of PCR-based technology for PCR products for molecular diagnosis and marketing has created plenty of incentives for the growth of the segment.

North America was the largest region, contributing much of the world's revenue due to the existence of the highly technical, medical system, government, and private investments in R&D to improve MDx POC tests.

In May 2020, Becton Dickinson to extend the MDx diagnostic acquisition to the points of care

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market on the basis of Test Location, Technology, Application, End-Use, and region:

Test Location Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Over-the-Counter (OTC)

PoC

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

PCR-based

Genetic Sequencing-based

Hybridization-based

Microarray-based

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Hematology

Prenatal Testing

Endocrinology

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Decentralized Labs

Hospitals

Homecare

Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

Others

The study segments the Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

