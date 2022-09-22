ESOMAR announces annual award winners at Congress in Toronto
Global association for the data analytics, research and insights industry honors top papers, researchers and projects at its annual conference awards ceremony
There is amazing work happening in the insights space today, and our award programs shine a spotlight on the research projects, people and organizations that are making an impact”AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESOMAR, the global voice of the data, research and insights community, has announced the winners in several awards programs presented at the Congress event in Toronto. The awards span multiple categories, including best papers, presentations and exhibitors at Congress, plus best young researchers, most effective research projects and others. The ESOMAR awards programs celebrate leaders and innovators in the insights and analytics community.
“There is amazing work happening in the insights space today, and our award programs shine a spotlight on the research projects, people and organizations that are making an impact,” said Marie-Agnes Mourot de Lathyle, Chief Finance & Operations Officer of ESOMAR. “Those honored in this year’s program represent outstanding achievement and excellence in contributing to our industry.”
ESOMAR Best Paper of the Year
Selected from qualifying ESOMAR events spanning the past year, this award celebrates the most impactful content in a scientific paper submission based on a variety of criteria.
"#EXPLORE: Understanding Future Brand Users"
- Charlene Van Zyl, Woolworths
- David Wright, Hello Ara
- Marguerite Steyn, Hello Ara
- Karlien Kriegler, Hello Ara
Peter Cooper Award 2022
The Peter Cooper Award celebrates excellence in Qualitative Research. Peter Cooper was a pioneer in the use of focus groups, projective techniques and qualitative techniques. Sponsored by QRi Consulting.
"From the Click of a Button to Human Insights"
- Alessandra Grimoldi - Whirlpool
- Katherine Diamond, Is it a Bird
- Lea Møller Svendsen, Is it a Bird
ESOMAR Congress Best Paper Award 2022
This award celebrates the most thought-provoking and impactful paper presented at the 2022 ESOMAR Congress event.
"Algorithms for Global Effectiveness"
- Begonia Fafian, The Coca-Cola Company
- Patricia Olivares, The Coca-Cola Company
- Javier Quiñones, Foster & Flow
ESOMAR Research Effectiveness Awards 2022
Celebrating impactful projects of the insights and analytics community that made a huge impact on the end-users.
Gold winner:
"Breaking the Taboo on Youth and Porn"
- Henry Talbot, Te Mana Whakaatu - Classification Office
- Jocelyn Rout, Kantar Public
- Sarah Wylie, The Collaborative Trust
Silver winner:
"Less Pain, Less Fear and a Healthier Future for our Children"
- Andreea Bica, Synevo
- Oana Popa Rengle, Anamnesis
Bronze winner:
"How Fusing Choice Modelling and Virtual Reality Saved George Weston Foods $10m"
- Guy Hooper, George Weston Foods
- Chris Crook, Nature
- Paddy Cain, Nature
Additional Awardees included:
- Best Exhibitor at the 2022 ESOMAR Congress: Bilendi Respondi
- Young ESOMAR Society YES Award: Bianca Saldanha
- ESOMAR President's Award 2022: Jean-Marc Leger, CEO of Leger
- ESOMAR President's Award 2022: Rob Berger, EVP, Global Quantitative, Schlesinger Group
- ESOMAR Award for Excellence: Mike Cooke, Chair Legal Affairs Committee
ESOMAR Representative Award 2022
- “The Pioneer” ESOMAR Representative Award 2022: Mariam Ghabrial, Marketeers Research, Egypt
- “The Connector” ESOMAR Representative Award 2022: Wim Hamaekers and Klaas Verbeken, Belgium
- “Super-Promoter” ESOMAR Representative Award 2022: Gabriela Alcala and Olga Espinoza, Mexico
- “Outstanding”, Hana Huntová, Czech Republic and Himalee Madurasinghe, Sri Lanka
About ESOMAR
ESOMAR is a not-for-profit membership organization. Members form a community convinced of the potential of data analytics, research and insights to help improve societies, organizations and everyone's life. They’ve been helping individuals and organizations that are part of the analytics and insights ecosystem since 1948. 2022 marks their 75th year as an association. ESOMAR is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and is present in over 130 countries through its members.
