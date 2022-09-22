Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size, Scope, Growth Opportunities by Manufacturers And Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare supply chain management market is estimated to reach value of USD 3.67 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Focus of healthcare supply chain management (SCM) is to identify and reduce waste and help in supply chain decision making. It also contributes to the quality of the services offered. Emergence of cloud-based solutions is also fueling the market.

Increasing expenditure on healthcare requires higher efficiency in the delivery of services. Hospital supply chain management is confronted by different economic, environmental, and social issues. Growing awareness about healthcare supply chain management has propelled the demand for the same across the globe. On the other hand, lack of research in healthcare supply chain management and complex nature of the healthcare supply chain management are restraining the market.

driving factor is increase in the demand for better patient care and stringent government regulations. Advancements in technology, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud storage, have boosted the demand for healthcare supply chain management. Since supply chain objectives are not always aligned within hospitals, the market can be fragmented and inefficient. The supply chain management providers might prefer to use a product because they were trained with it, whereas hospital’s purpose is to procure a quality product which it can afford.

However, data safety and security concerns are expected to hamper market revenue growth to some extent during the forecast period. Healthcare Supply Chain Management are inherently public so that someone may imitate some traits of another person. For example, a criminal could lift a person’s fingerprint from a glass tabletop. The detail further can be used to access a device or account. In addition, hackers can now target biometric databases, increasing risk of identity-based attacks. Furthermore, organizations may share or sell biometric data to other organizations, potentially increasing biometric risks such as tracking someone with or without their knowledge using biometric data from public surveillance. This is a key factor likely to restrain preference, which is also expected to hamper market revenue growth.

Key Highlights of Report

In December 2020, Sterling Healthcare Logistics announced the acquisition of ABS Vaccines, thereby expanding its product/service portfolio. The acquisition would strengthen Sterling’s mission to provide an innovative solution that would increase efficiency across the healthcare sector.

The procurement software enables hospitals to monitor the cost of supplies and services while making the entire procure-to-pay process simple. This type of software removes time-consuming tasks while reducing cost and enhancing the vendor’s experience.

The cloud-based delivery mode segment is expected to register the most rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud helps in sharing and integrating information from different locations. It also reduces the cost of installation and maintenance.

North America held the largest market share in the year 2019, owing to presence of key market players and adoption of advanced technologies in the region. The U.S. holds a major share of the market in the region, due to presence of a well-established healthcare system in the region.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

SAP SE, Oracle, Tecsys Inc., Cardinal Health, Epicor, Infor, Global Healthcare Exchange, McKesson Corporation, Manhattan Associates, and Cerner.

Furthermore, the report divides the Healthcare Supply Chain Management market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare supply chain management market based on component, delivery mode, end-user, and region as follows:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Software

Purchasing Management Software

Procurement software

Strategic Sourcing Software

Supply Management Software

Capital Purchasing Software

Transportation Management Software

Inventory Management Software

Warehouse Management Software

Implant Management Software

Order Management Software

Consignment Management Software

Tissue Management Software

Hardware

Barcodes & Barcode Scanners

RFID Tags & Readers

Systems

Others

Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

On-premises Delivery

Cloud-based Delivery

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Manufacturers

Providers

Distributors

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2021-2027. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

How will this Report Benefit you?

A 250-page report from Emergen Research includes 194 tables and 189 charts and graphics. Anyone in need of commercial, in-depth assessments for the global Healthcare Supply Chain Management market, as well as comprehensive market segment analysis, can benefit from our new study. You can assess the whole regional and global market for Healthcare Supply Chain Management with the aid of our recent study. To increase market share, obtain financial analysis of the whole market and its various segments. We think there are significant prospects in this industry for rapidly expanding energy storage technology. Look at how you may utilise the current and potential revenue-generating prospects in this sector. The research will also assist you in making better strategic decisions, enabling you to build growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and increase business productivity.

Overview of the Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Healthcare Supply Chain Management industry

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

